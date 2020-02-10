How to view all Apple Watch apps, even in alphabetical order

Whether you can’t remember all the apps you’ve installed or want to delete some apps, learn how to view all of your Apple Watch apps, even alphabetically in the list view.

With watchOS, Apple Watch has a completely different user interface and a completely different app layout than iOS / iPadOS. By default, the home screen is a honeycomb layout and doesn’t show all of your apps at a glance (unless you have very few).

The following describes three ways you can view all Apple Watch apps, including the alphabetical designation in the list view.

Here’s how to see all of your Apple Watch apps

On the Apple Watch

Press on your digital crown to go from your watch face to the home screen Scroll down on the Digital Crown to see all of your apps If you zoom back to the default level, swipe to see all of your apps, but not all at a glance When you switch from your watch face to the home screen, firmly press the screen to access it list view Now all apps are displayed in alphabetical order. You can swipe right to left to quickly erase them, or swipe / scroll down to see all apps with labels

Here are the steps:

On the iPhone

Open the Watch app on your iPhone Tap at the bottom of the screen App Layout You can see and rearrange all of your Apple Watch apps at once, but you can’t delete them here

