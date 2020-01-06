How to use YouTube in picture-in-picture mode on iOS

Loading...

The iPad is a true multitasking beast these days, with simple split-screen app functionality and a handy picture-in-picture mode for apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV. Unfortunately, the YouTube app for iOS doesn’t support this feature, but that doesn’t mean there is no workaround.

The iOS YouTube app is, in general, the best way to enjoy YouTube on an iOS device – except for the glaring omission of picture-in-picture functionality! Personally, I like having something from Netflix playing in the corner of the screen when I write or browse the web. YouTube Premium subscribers now have a feature that keeps audio from video when you exit the app. Still no picture however.

However, Google gives and Google withdraws. It turns out that the answer lies in the Google Chrome app. Here’s how to get your YouTube videos to PIP playback on iOS.

How to use YouTube picture-in-picture mode on iOS

Open Chrome Go to YouTube.com and sign in Play the video you have chosen Press the picture in picture button

1. Open Chrome

If you don’t already have Google Chrome on your iOS device, go to its App Store entry. Install the app and open it.

2. Go to YouTube.com and sign in

Now go to YouTube.com because you would be using any website. If you want or if asked, sign in to your YouTube account. If you’ve installed the YouTube app, be sure to open the YouTube web link in a new tab, or it might open in the app instead.

3. Play the video you have chosen

Find the video you want to watch. Tap it to start playing in the mobile player.

4. Press the picture in picture button

You will notice this icon as well as all of the other playback controls.

Tap it and the video will appear in the native PIP iOS window. You now have YouTube iOS PIP!

You can now open another application or another tab. As long as you do not close the tap from which the video is played, it remains on the screen. No need for a premium subscription or app. It’s the same iOS PIP function, but for YouTube. Now if only they had put it in the real YouTube app for iOS!

