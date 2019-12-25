How to use the Split Screen mode on your iPhone or iPad

Loading...

Multitasking is the line that separates amateur and professional in the universe of smart mobile hardware. Today, as screens grow in size and resolution, the ability to perform two or more operations simultaneously is crucial to productivity. The split screen mode has become a must-have for many people because it allows you to open two or more tabs, allowing you to perform tasks more efficiently. In iOS 13, Apple facilitates the most advanced and streamlined multitasking functions by letting you split the screen across different apps to open them simultaneously and even perform actions between them. The example here is on an iPad Air 2 with iPadOS 13.3. The split screen function is flexible and easy to use, but you must first set up your phone or tablet. Allow us to show you how it was done.

Split that screen

The Dock is the heart of all the split screen functions on your Apple device, because there are all apps for launch. First make sure you set up your iPhone or iPad via Settings> Home screen & Dock> Multitasking. Then enable the three controls to allow multiple apps, Picture in Picture, and Gestures. This ensures maximum flexibility regardless of what you want to do.

A similar setting for the Split Screen mode also works on older Plus model iPhones and larger phones with late model by choosing Settings> Display & Brightness> Display Zoom> Zoom> Setup> Use Zoom.

Move an app icon to the left side of the dock: First, align all apps that you want to use in the dock. You only have to do this once. Tap and hold an app that you want to use and drag it to the dock if it is not already there. Icons can only be added on the left side of the divider. On the right are the icons of apps that you have recently used. If you don't want apps to live in the dock, you can quickly launch and close the apps you want to use to place their icons in the dock for easy later access.

First, align all apps that you want to use in the dock. You only have to do this once. Tap and hold an app that you want to use and drag it to the dock if it is not already there. Icons can only be added on the left side of the divider. On the right are the icons of apps that you have recently used. If you don't want apps to live in the dock, you can quickly launch and close the apps you want to use to place their icons in the dock for easy later access. Start an app: If you have a main app that lets you split the screen and you want the window to be larger, first open that app. You can only split the screen 50-50 or 25-75, so your choices are limited to using two apps at the same time, although you can open several and wait in the wings.

If you have a main app that lets you split the screen and you want the window to be larger, first open that app. You can only split the screen 50-50 or 25-75, so your choices are limited to using two apps at the same time, although you can open several and wait in the wings. Swipe up from the bottom to access the dock: After your first app has started, swipe up on the toolbar to view the other apps in the dock, and then choose your second app.

After your first app has started, swipe up on the toolbar to view the other apps in the dock, and then choose your second app. Select and drag the app icon: Tap and hold on your second app and drag up from the dock. As you move it over the open app, a rectangular window appears that you can drag to the left or right of the screen and then release to open the second app.

Tap and hold on your second app and drag up from the dock. As you move it over the open app, a rectangular window appears that you can drag to the left or right of the screen and then release to open the second app. Arrange the split screen: With a large window that covers most of the screen and another smaller on the side, you can arrange the windows any way you want, left or right.

With a large window that covers most of the screen and another smaller on the side, you can arrange the windows any way you want, left or right. To hide and show the app tab: To hide one of the apps, tap the gray bar at the top of the window and drag it to the side of the screen, causing the app window to disappear temporarily but the app does not close. Swipe in from the side so that it reappears.

To hide one of the apps, tap the gray bar at the top of the window and drag it to the side of the screen, causing the app window to disappear temporarily but the app does not close. Swipe in from the side so that it reappears. Distribute the screen evenly: The second tab is by default for the first, but you can evenly distribute the screen across the two apps by tapping the gray bar at the top of the second tab and dragging it down (or up). Both tabs fade temporarily but divide the screen evenly when they are released.

The second tab is by default for the first, but you can evenly distribute the screen across the two apps by tapping the gray bar at the top of the second tab and dragging it down (or up). Both tabs fade temporarily but divide the screen evenly when they are released. Disable multitasking: If you want to stop using these functions, you can return to the settings and disable them.

The multitasking gestures of the iPad act as a manual shortcut to the app switcher or the home screen, but it can take some practice to smooth these gestures. For the app switcher, swipe up with one finger from the bottom of the screen and hold it in the middle until the app switcher appears, and then choose the app you want to use. To switch between apps, swipe left or right with four or five fingers to switch to a previous app. On an iPad Pro with Face ID, iPad Pro 11-inch or iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation), this gesture means that you swipe the bottom of the screen. To return to the home screen, swipe up from the bottom or – this is the easiest move – pinch five fingers together on the screen.

Smoothness of the slide

You can use the Slide Over function in Split View to open more apps at the same time – the process is almost the same. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to view the Dock, drag the app up on the app distributor, and use the black bar at the bottom of each window to switch between them to the right or left. To close an app in Slide Over, swipe up and hold in the center of the screen to view all open apps. Then swipe up again to close the app.

Move content in apps with split view

When you have two or more apps open, you can drag content (text, photos, & files) between them, such as text or images from an e-mail or web page to the Notes app or from a web page to an e-mail. mail or sms.

Open two apps in Split View or Slide Over.

Tap and hold the item that you want to move to separate it from the document, email, web page, or note.

Drag the item to the other app.

You can also select multiple items by slightly dragging the first while you select the second with a different finger, but that operation requires some skill.

Photo in photo

With Picture in Picture you can watch videos in a separate window while performing other tasks such as reading e-mail or viewing your Facebook feed. Even if that second app is active, your video will continue to play and you can move the video to any part of the screen so that it doesn't get in the way. Tap the top left arrow icon to shrink the video window, then use another desired app and keep watching. Tap the arrow in the lower left to view the video in full screen. You can also hide and show the video by dragging it back and forth from the side of the screen.

Recommendations from the editors