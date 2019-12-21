How to use the Echo Buds

Loading...

The Echo Buds have given Apple's AirPods for their money as one of the best real wireless earbuds on the market. Amazon's own earplugs cost just $ 130, which, given their top features and sounding performance, represents an unbeatable value. With an ergonomic, comfortable fit, excellent noise reduction and hands-free access to Alexa, the Echo Buds offer an excellent user experience.

Here you can see how you can make the best of it.

What are the echo buttons?

The Echo Buds are Amazon's answer to the like-minded AirPods and Galaxy Buds, both of which continue to bring real wireless earbuds to the regular market. No wires are needed because the speaker, microphone, battery, sensors and Bluetooth chip are embedded in each individual earphone. They also come with a charging case, which charges the earphones and acts as a protective case when not in use. A single charge takes about five hours and the housing itself is charged via Micro USB.

What can the Echo Buds do?

You can use Echo Buds to stream music, podcasts, live TV and more. They synchronize with your phone, which means that you can answer calls when they come in or use Alexa to make calls without using your hands. With the triple-mic array you can talk to Amazon & # 39; s virtual assistant without having to tap an earplug, so you can change the number, add events to your calendar, update your shopping list and more by simply saying: & # 39; Alexa & # 39; followed by the command.

The Echo Buds are also built with an active noise cancellation system, designed by Bose, that effectively drown out external noise if you only want to listen to your music. However, you can also use them in "pass-through mode", which allows you to determine exactly how much ambient noise the buttons let through. You can operate this function via the Alexa app on your device.

The Echo Buds are also IPX4 water resistant, making them more suitable for use in all weather conditions or during training than some other, more delicate, real wireless earbuds.

How do I connect the Echo Buds?

Connecting a pair of Echo Buds is similar to setting up any device with Alexa. First make sure your Alexa app is open. When you first open the Echo Buds case, you should see a prompt on your device in the Alexa app. A new section in the app appears specifically for the Echo Buds, which allows you to enable or disable noise reduction and the microphone. Here you can also choose a device to connect the Buds to.

How do I use the Echo Buds?

Once you have connected your Echo Buds, its use is extremely intuitive. Unlike other real wireless earbuds, you don't need to press anything to access the voice controls. Just say & # 39; Alexa & # 39; and a command like & # 39; increases the volume & # 39 ;, & # 39; next number & # 39; or & # 39; call mom & # 39; to perform the relevant action.

To access more nuanced or specific functions – for example, if you want to adjust the noise reduction – open your Alexa app and view the Echo Buds list.

