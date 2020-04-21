How to use Sonos Radio on Apple iphone and iPad

Sonos has rolled out a new way to listen to your favourite information and even area stations with its personal streaming radio. Stick to alongside for how to get up and functioning with Sonos Radio on Apple iphone and iPad.

Sonos Radio has arrived as a cost-free streaming selection that provides both equally advertisement-supported and advertisement-totally free articles ranging from stations curated by DJs and artists, local stations, and far more.

The new characteristic is accessible with the newest Sonos application update and there is a shorter established up procedure to get started…

How to use Sonos Radio including nearby stations on Apple iphone and iPad

Open up the Sonos app, if prompted make positive to operate the most up-to-date update Faucet on the Look through tab at the bottom of your display Tap Sonos Radio at the leading and complete the a single-time set up approach (hit Add Account at the base > agree to the terms and circumstances > tap Established up Sonos Radio > tap Finished in the best suitable corner Now you can select from highlighted content at the leading, curated Sonos Stations under that, swipe further down to see neighborhood radio stations, and extra showcased articles At the bottom, you can search all the obtainable radio articles by class (e.g. audio, information & converse, sports, spots)

Here’s how these ways search on Apple iphone:

If for some purpose the Sonos application did not prompt you to update, you can look at for updates from the app’s Configurations tab then decide on Method > Program Updates > Examine for Updates.

Now that you’ve obtained Sonos Radio established up, discover the distinctive sections to discover something you’d like to listen to.

If you select a community radio station, you’ll see in the album artwork if it is by way of Sonos’ partnership with iHeartRadio, TuneIn, or another provider.

