How to use Apple’s FaceTime Group video chat like a pro

All video chat now!

From Zoom, to Google Hangouts and even Snapchat, these group chat platforms are a substitute for the kind of social interaction we get with our friends, family, and co-workers if we’re not all was quarantined during this pandemic.

And as the video conferencing app zooms in on the top of these services, you may want to be careful in considering all the different privacy and security issues. But, there’s one safer alternative: Group FaceTime!

Apple’s video chat feature allows 32 participants at once. And, unlike Zoom and other competitors, Group FaceTime is the only app that offers end-to-end encryption with group-size calls.

Group FaceTime is not for everyone. For starters, all participants need an Apple device to join. This is actually more of an option for personal video calls than telecon business-level references.

Here’s how Group FaceTime looks on iPhone and iPad.

Now that you’ve decided on the right video chat app for you, here are some tricks to get the most out of it.

Don’t forget to enable these two things

The first thing you want to do is open the Settings app on your iOS device to make sure you have FaceTime enabled. While there, turn on FaceTime Live Photos so you can use that feature in a call.

Here’s where you can start a FaceTime Group

There are two apps on iPhone, iPad, and Mac where you can start a chat with Group FaceTime: FaceTime and Messages. If you are already in a Group Group, simply tap on the profile picture at the top and press FaceTime to launch the video feature.

To start a FaceTime Group in the FaceTime app, click the little “+” icon in the top right. From there, you can input names, numbers, or select people in your contact list that you want to call.

Not everyone can join the chat. Here’s what they need to do.

You may notice that some of the people you want to do are a FaceTime Group with highlighted blue while others are greyed. People in blue are good to go, you can Group FaceTime with them. If their name is in gray, however, they probably have an outdated version of iOS that is not compatible with the feature and can’t participate in chat.

When starting a FaceTime Group, make sure your friends can join you by checking if their name is highlighted in blue.

To use Group FaceTime, each user needs an Apple device using iOS 12.1.4 or later; iPadOS; or a Mac running macOS Mojave 10.14.3. However, if anyone calls using a device older than an iPhone 6s, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 4, iPad (5th generation), iPod touch (7th generation), then you can they only join Group FaceTime chat via audio.

More floating heads!

As I mentioned earlier, you can add up to 32 people in a FaceTime Group call. So it can be a hassle on your screen and there is plenty of space available! Speaking users are displayed more prominently on the screen, taking up more front-and-center space in the app. However, you can tap any user to bring them to the front of the screen.

For large chats, there is a scrolling row at the bottom of the screen where you can see all the participants.

It is likely that all the people ending your chat will not start the call. To add more people to a call that has started, tap the screen and swipe to the top of the controls when they appear. From there, tap “Add Person” and input a name, number, or select someone from your contacts. Tap “Add Person” again and invite them.

If you are invited to a FaceTime Group, you will receive an incoming call call. If you decline but want to join the chat later, you can tap the notification at any time as long as Group FaceTime is still running.

The FaceTime group has more fun with Animojis.

Have a great time chatting with the Group

Now that you have a chat, here are some tips on what you can do with Group FaceTime to make things even more fun.

Under your FaceTime Group call, you’ll notice a small star icon. Click to open a variety of different effects: filters, Animojis, Memojis, stickers, and labels.

Now that you have a bunch of silly faces on your screen, you probably want to take a picture, right?

Remember earlier when you turned on Live Photos in settings? This allows you to take an Live Photo with an individual in chat, just as you would if you were taking a snapshot of it. Just tap the specific person you want to take a Live Photo with and then tap the circular icon. Both you and the person you got the Live Photo of will receive a notification informing you of the one who took the pic.

You can also take a screen recording of the entire FaceTime Group. On the iPhone, you can open Control Center by swiping from the top right side of the screen and tapping the “Screen Recording” button. However, note that Apple does not allow users to record audio system on iOS.

If you want to record the content of the call, the best option is to use a Mac. There’s a slew of third-party apps that record directly from the audio system, but Quicktime will do the trick too. Open Quicktime, select “New Screen Recording,” and click the drop down arrow next to the record button. Then select the Internal Microphone and make sure you use your speakers when listening to the call. Everyone who calls will pick up a mic.

Peace out

You can leave a call at any time by pressing “X.” However, be aware that a Group FaceTime chat will continue as long as there are still two active participants. The party doesn’t stop just because you don’t have one!

. (tagToTranslate) apple