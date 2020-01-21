Because it’s portable, the Apple Watch is naturally best suited for a variety of use cases when you need quick access to a device. Follow several ways to use Apple Watch to discover songs.

The Apple Watch is often the closest device to hand, so it’s nice to expand what you can accomplish with it. Especially in cases where you only have a few moments to understand what a song is, the Apple Watch comes in handy.

Let’s see how to quickly discover songs with Siri and for a richer experience, Shazam, owned by Apple.

How to use Apple Watch to discover songs

Option 1

Ask Siri “what song is this?” Or use a simple command like “name this song” Siri on Apple Watch is relatively good at accurately identifying songs, however, you don’t have any rich features like being able to play / view them in Apple Music

Option 2

If you don’t already have it, Shazam can be downloaded for free from the App Store Open Shazam on your Apple Watch Press the blue Shazam button to identify a song

The big advantage of using Shazam on Apple Watch instead of just Siri is that all of your discovered songs are saved and synced to your Shazam library on iPhone. From there, you can browse the music you’ve identified and add it to Apple Music.

Another nice touch on Apple Watch with Shazam is that you can play the song you’ve identified and see the album artwork, you don’t get any of these when you discover music with Siri from your wrist.

