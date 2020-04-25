Wearing a face mask often helps people feel protected and reassured. But can a surgical mask prevent you from being exposed to or transmitting certain infectious diseases?

And, if face masks protect you from infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, is there an appropriate way to put them on, take them off and throw them away? Keep reading to find out.

What is a surgical facial mask?



A surgical mask is a loose disposable mask that is rectangular in shape. The mask has elastic bands or ties that can be looped behind your ears or tied behind your head to hold it in place. A metal strip may be present at the top of the mask and can be pinched to fit the mask around your nose.

A properly worn three-layer surgical mask can help block the transmission of large-particle microorganisms from droplets, sprays, splashes and splashes. The mask can also reduce the likelihood of hand-to-face contact.

The three-layer layers of the surgical mask work as follows:

The outer layer repels water, blood and other bodily fluids.

The middle layer filters out certain pathogens.

The inner layer absorbs moisture and perspiration from the exhaled air.



However, the edges of surgical masks do not form a tight seal around your nose or mouth. Therefore, they cannot filter out small airborne particles such as those transmitted by coughing or sneezing.

When should you wear a face mask?



The World Health Organization (WHO) trusted source recommends using surgical masks only if you:

have a fever, cough, or other respiratory symptoms

you feel good, but take care of someone with respiratory illness – in this case, wear a mask when you are within 6 feet or closer to the sick person

Although a surgical mask helps trap larger respiratory droplets, it cannot protect you from contracting the new coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2.

This is because surgical masks:

does not filter out small airborne particles

does not fit perfectly on your face, so airborne particles can seep through the sides of the mask

Some studies have not shown that surgical masks effectively prevent exposure to infectious diseases in community or public settings.

Currently, the trusted source of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not recommend that the general public wear surgical masks or N95 respirators to protect themselves from respiratory diseases like COVID-19. Health care providers and first responders need these supplies, and there is currently a shortage.

However, in the case of COVID-19, the CDC advises the general public to wear cloth face covers to prevent the spread of the disease. The CDC also provides reliable source instructions on how to create your own.

How to put on a surgical mask



If you must wear a surgical mask, follow these steps to put it on properly.

Steps to put on a face mask

Before putting on the mask, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or rub your hands thoroughly with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Check for faults in the face mask, such as tears or broken curls.

Position the colored side of the mask outward.

If present, make sure the metal strip is at the top of the mask and positioned against the bridge of your nose.

If the mask has:

Earrings: Hold the mask by the two earrings and place a loop on each ear.

Links: Hold the mask by the upper strings. Tie the upper strings in a secure bow near the crown of your head. Tie the lower strings securely in a bow near the nape of the neck.

Double elastic bands: pull the upper band over your head and position it against the top of your head. Pull the bottom strip over your head and position it against the back of the neck.

Mold the foldable metal upper band to the shape of your nose by pinching and pressing on it with your fingers.

Pull the bottom of the mask over your mouth and chin.

Make sure the mask is properly adjusted.

Do not touch the mask once in position.

If the mask is dirty or wet, replace it with a new one.

What not to do while wearing a surgical mask

Once the mask is properly positioned, you must take certain precautions to ensure that you do not transfer

Once the mask is properly positioned, you must take certain precautions to ensure that you do not transfer pathogens to your face or hands.

Do not:

touch the mask once it is attached to your face as it may contain pathogens

hang the mask in one ear

hang the mask around your neck

crisscross links

reuse disposable masks

If you must touch the face mask while wearing it, wash your hands first. Also be sure to wash your hands afterwards or use a hand sanitizer.

How to remove and discard a surgical mask



It is important to remove the facial mask correctly to ensure that you do not transfer germs to your hands or face. You should also make sure to dispose of the mask safely.

Steps to remove a face mask



Before removing the mask, wash your hands well or use a hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching the mask itself, as it could be contaminated. Hold it only by loops, ties or bands.



Gently remove the mask from your face once you:



unhook the two earrings, or detach the lower arch first, followed by the upper arch, or first remove the lower strip by lifting it above your head, then do the same with the upper strip

Holding the loops, ties or bands of the mask, throw the mask away by placing it in a covered bin.

After removing the mask, wash your hands thoroughly or use a hand sanitizer.



What is an N95 respirator?



N95 respirators are adjusted to the size and shape of your face. Because they adapt better to your face, particles in suspension are less likely to leak on the sides of the mask.

N95 can also more effectively filter out small airborne particles.

The key to an effective N95 is to make sure it fits your face properly. Health care practitioners who provide direct patient care are tested annually by a qualified professional to make sure their N95 is right for them.

A properly fitted N95 respirator generally filters out pathogens much better than a surgical mask. Respirators that have been thoroughly tested and certified to carry the N95 designation can block up to 95% of a reliable source of tiny test particles (0.3 micron). But they also have their limits.

However, the trusted source of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not recommend that the general public use N95 respirators to protect themselves from respiratory diseases such as COVID-19. If worn without a tight fit, they cannot filter out small airborne particles that cause disease.

According to the FDA, the best way to prevent an infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus. He recommends practicing social distancing and frequent hand washing.

Results of a systematic review from a reliable source and a 2016 meta-analysis revealed no significant difference between N95 respirators and surgical masks when used by healthcare professionals to prevent the transmission of d acute respiratory infections in a clinical setting.

A recent 2019 randomized clinical trial published in the journal JAMA confirmed these results.

What works best to limit infection?



If you have a respiratory illness, the best way to minimize transmission is to avoid other people. The same goes if you want to avoid getting a virus.

To reduce your risk of transmitting or coming into contact with the virus, the WHOTrusted source recommends the following:

Practice good hand hygiene by washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time.

Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% trusted alcohol if you don’t have access to soap and water.

Avoid touching your face, mouth and eyes.

Keep a safe distance from others. The CDCTrusted source recommends at least 6 feet.

Avoid public places until you fully recover.

Stay at home and rest.



The essential



Surgical masks can protect against large airborne particles, while N95 respirators provide better protection against smaller particles.

Wearing and removing these face masks properly can help protect you and the health of those around you from the transmission or contraction of pathogens.