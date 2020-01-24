How to upgrade from Windows 10 Home to Windows 10 Pro

If you have just purchased a new PC, it is probably running Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro. While these two versions of Windows will help you accomplish the same daily computing tasks, Windows 10 Pro is slightly more sophisticated and expensive at $ 200.

It offers exclusive encryption functions such as Bitlocker and the ability to use Remote Desktop to log in from a PC while on the move. Other features in Windows 10 Pro include the ability to join a domain or Azure Active Directory and access corporate apps through the Microsoft Store. These functions are all absent in the $ 140 Windows 10 Home. Although all of these functions may not be suitable for the average consumer, more technically skilled users may want to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro to enjoy it.

Fortunately, Microsoft makes it very easy if you want to switch from Windows 10 Home to Windows 10 Pro.

Step 1: Check your Windows version

Before you start upgrading, you must check which version your PC is using. To do this, go to the search box on the Windows 10 taskbar or click on the Start menu. Then type About.

In the list of results, click About your PC. This should open a settings window. Scroll to the lower part of the screen and check under Windows specifications. There you should see which version of Windows you are using. If Windows 10 Pro is listed, you do not need to upgrade. If not, go to step 2.

Step 2: Click to upgrade

Then in the same window, click on Change product code or upgrade your version of Windows. This should then open the Activation Settings page. You now see two ways to upgrade from Windows 10 Home to Windows 10 Pro.

If you have already purchased a product key for Windows 10 Pro, you can click Change Product Key and simply enter your key to upgrade. Windows checks the key on Microsoft servers. If it validates, your computer downloads some of the required files for Windows 10 Pro, prompts you to restart, and switches to the new version of the operating system.

Step 3: Buy a product key

If you do not yet have a product key for Windows 10 Pro, you can purchase a one-time upgrade in the built-in Microsoft Store in Windows. Simply click on the Go to the Store link to open the Microsoft Store.

A one-time upgrade to Windows 10 Pro via the Microsoft Store costs $ 99. You can pay with a credit or debit card that is linked to your Microsoft account.

Step 4: Restart your PC

After purchase, the store downloads the required files and you must restart your PC to see the change in Windows 10 Pro. Once it has started up, the new features assigned with Pro must be all yours to play with.

It should be noted that although a $ 99 upgrade to Windows 10 Pro seems like a good way to go if you build a PC, it will eventually be more expensive. It is slightly more expensive to buy Windows 10 Home and then upgrade to Windows 10 Pro later. Windows 10 Home is the standalone price of $ 140 and adding a Windows 10 Pro upgrade of $ 100 brings the price to $ 240. Windows 10 Pro itself sells $ 200. This should be taken into account when considering moving to Pro to upgrade.

