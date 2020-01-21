How to unload apps in iOS to save space without deleting their data

With constantly evolving apps, better cameras and high resolution videos, there is always a lot of competition for the precious storage space on your iOS device. Deleting apps is one solution, but it might be better to just unload your iOS apps instead.

Deleting an app in iOS removes its icon, app data, and all user-created data. It’s okay if you never plan to use this app again, but if you do need it in the future, reinstalling and restoring everything can be quite tedious.

“Unloading” an iOS application frees up storage space, but leaves its icon and user data intact. When you want to use it again, just tap its icon and wait for the automatic download to finish. Here’s how to unload apps on iOS:

Go to Settings> General Tap iPad / iPhone storage (Optional) Press “Activate” for automatic unloading Then tap on the iOS app you want to unload Press “Offload App”

Go to Settings> General> Storage

Choose to turn on automatic unloading if you want or tap an individual app.

Choose to unload or delete the application to free up space.

1. Go to Settings> General

Tap the “Settings” app and then, in the sidebar, tap “General.” This will bring up the general settings menu on your iOS device.

2. Tap on iPad / iPhone Storage

Depending on the type of iOS device you have, press the “Storage” entry, preceded by the appropriate device descriptor.

3. (Optional) Press “Activate” for automatic unloading

If you want iOS to unload apps based on how often you use them, just tap “Activate” on the storage screen. If you want to unload specific applications. Go to the next stage.

4. Next, tap the iOS app you want to download

Scroll through the list of apps that can be unloaded and tap the one you want to temporarily exchange for free space.

5. Press “Offload App”

You can now choose to unload the iOS app by pressing the appropriate button, or delete it completely.

Activation of unloaded applications

The apps that have been unloaded have a little cloud icon, as you can see here.

To use one of these applications, tap it and wait for the download to finish. Then you can continue as usual. As if the app never left your device in the first place.

As long as you have access to a decent internet connection, it now becomes quite easy to manage the space on your device. Without all the hassle of visiting the App Store or restoring cloud backups of your user data.

