Netflix has responded to requests from its customers and created a way to disable the auto-play preview feature on the platform’s homepage. Follow the instructions.

Netflix shared the update in response to a funny tweet from Sarah Hollowell that hilariously described how much she wanted to turn off auto-preview.

across my kingdom for a way to turn off auto play while surfing Netflix

Netflix replied today with:

We heard the feedback loud and clear – members can now control whether or not they can preview auto-play on Netflix. Here’s how: http://netflix.com/previewsetting

You can’t change this setting in the Netflix app. You must therefore log in to your account on the Internet. Note that this has to be done for each account individually. However, the change will apply to all devices from which you access your account.

Here’s how to turn off Netflix autoplay preview

Sign in to your Netflix account on the web Choose Manage profiles from the menu (you may first have to click on the profile icon in the top right corner) Select the profile you want to update Uncheck the box next to Preview automatic playback while surfing on all devices click to save

Here’s how it looks:

