How to track the corona virus: Dashboard provides real-time display of the deadly virus

While the coronavirus is spreading, an online dashboard provides live data about the epidemic

The live dashboard retrieves data from sources such as the World Health Organization to show all confirmed and suspected cases of coronavirus, along with recoveries and deaths.

The Center for Systems Science and Engineering has launched an online dashboard that tracks the spread of the deadly corona virus as it finds its way through China and beyond.

Coronavirus is believed to have come from Wuhan City, China, and has killed more than 362 people to date and made more than 17,000 sick in mainland China alone. Despite attempts by the Chinese government to quarantine the virus, cases have also been confirmed in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

The live dashboard retrieves data from the World Health Organization (WHO) – as well as the disease control centers in the US, China and Europe – to show all confirmed and suspected cases of coronavirus, as well as recovered patients and deaths. The data is visualized via a real-time graphic information system (GIS) powered by Esri.

View now on GIS

From Monday there are 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. In addition to these patients, US health officials currently monitor more than 100 people across the country for the virus. Those infected with coronavirus exhibit pneumonia-like symptoms, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Additional sources for monitoring the virus are this page from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and another page from the WHO. These websites provide current news about the spread of the virus, as well as situation reports and maps of infected areas. Researchers from the University of Oxford, Harvard Medical School, Boston Children’s Hospital and Northeastern University have also launched a virus-tracking website with real-time updates.

Also: DEF CON China conference put on hold for coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus was first reported to the WHO on December 31, with Chinese researchers linking the disease to the coronavirus family of viruses, including deadly SARS and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (MERS).

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said during a conference call last Monday that the public risk in the US is still considered low at the moment.

“We understand that many people in the United States are worried about this virus and how it affects Americans,” Messonnier said. “Every day we learn more, every day we assess whether our guidance or our response can be improved.”

Nevertheless, financial markets are on the alert because of the fear of a global pandemic. The DOW Industrial dropped no less than 549 points last Monday before it bounced back and crashed again towards the end of the week. Chinese stocks also fell on Monday as the corona virus outbreak deteriorated.

Individual technology companies also report uncertainty about the Chinese market and the impact of the corona virus. Apple reported financial results in its first quarter last week that the outbreak of corona virus in China is affecting operations.

“We do have a number of suppliers in the Wuhan region,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook during a conference call with analysts. “All these suppliers, there are alternative sources, and we are clearly working on mitigation plans to make up for the expected loss of production. With regard to sources of supply outside the Wuhan area, the impact is less clear at the moment.”