How to throw jalopnik

Loading...

You feel it in your soul. You hear it in the wind. You may be working at a desk, but in your heart you are a Jalopnik writer, you just know it! Here’s how to tell us a story that we’d like to post on this website.

What we want

give us specific ideas, That means specific stories, not general topics. Don’t email us that you want to write an off-road story, send us a story about … the group of Max Max wannabes who build desert vehicles to express their fears and fantasies about an upcoming political or ecological apocalypse to meet! Do you see how one is a topic and the other a story? That is a peculiarity.

give us Adventures that are interesting, It is one thing to do a road trip, but it may be interesting for you personally, it will not be interesting for a complete stranger on the Internet. Jalopnik deals almost exclusively with being interesting for completely strangers on the Internet. It is strange! But that is exactly part of running a website. Your road trip alone is not interesting, but if you prove that learning to drive is not as impossible as people would imagine by buying an autovisier that is not seen in multiple states and on your return trip learn how to drive manually at home, then you have something with a greater meaning, a catch, a lesson. A simple test is to see if this is a story you can tell at the dining table, not just your car obsessed friends.

give us reported stories, The backbone of Jalopnik is not an endless series of burnout videos, but investigations and Big-J journalism. It is what distinguishes us. (And we often get suspicious glances from PR people who do shady operations.) Of course, telling a story like this to a freelancer is difficult. We would therefore like to hear from you who your contacts are and what preparatory work you have already done. and how much have you researched One thing to say is that there is a story about car manufacturing in Ohio, another that gives us the bones of a well-researched story about how things went wrong, especially for the residents of Youngstown, Ohio, for whom they were taken a ride with Studebaker Avanti’s Zombie Second Life.

In fact, this story was a great example of what a pitch should look like when Vince emailed us for the first time:

I grew up in Youngstown, but I am not old enough to remember the good old days when the mills were running around the clock and the landscape was littered with factories that were not only a paycheck but also a good life guaranteed.

Almost all of them dried out in my childhood in the 1980s, but we made sure that at least we still have the genetically modified plant.

It sounds like we can’t say that much longer. Tim Ryan, the congressman, to whose district Lordstown and most of Trumbull County belong, compared today’s news with “another black Monday”. That is a conscious choice of words. Black Monday is the day on which Youngstown Sheet and Tube – the largest steel producer in the Mahoning Valley – announced that it would close one of its factories at the end of the week and exclude 5,000 people from work.

The Lordstown plant opened to great excitement in 1967 and added thousands of jobs to what was then a robust labor economy. At one point there was also a van plant and a punching plant. The first car to roll off the factory was an Impala, but it wasn’t long before small cars were built, first the Vega (a disaster on several fronts) and then the Cavalier.

The plant’s employment gradually declined, and only one shift with 1,500 employees worked when the news was announced on Monday. The factory has been on loan since it got the Cobalt, the Cavalier’s replacement, and the label was on the wall when gas prices fell dramatically during the recession, allowing people to buy bigger cars and SUVs without them Pump pain.

The story I imagine is a story of the Mahoning Valley from the plant’s point of view, revolving around work issues (the Vega production led to a milestone in 1972) and politics (the Mahoning Valley was reliably democratic) but dramatically for Trump in 2016). I am uniquely qualified to write this. As I mentioned, I was born in Youngstown (like almost everyone my age I drove a J-car as a teenager) and now work as a journalist in the Cleveland area. I’ve written extensively about the problems in the Mahoning Valley for Belt and POLITICO, and I’ve even written a few articles related to Northeast Ohio for Deadspin.

I look forward to hearing from you.

Sincerely yours

Vince Guerrieri

We initially shared this space as we had no budget at the time, but Vince followed:

Hello Patrick. Thanks for the kind words. There is a story that I think I submitted to Jalopnik before and got no answer. I wanted to see if it piqued your interest:

As I mentioned in Belt history, there were numerous efforts to restore this industrial economy after the mill was closed, but in 1987 a leading (if not entirely legitimate) industrialist was looking for a once trend-setting car that had gotten into tough times ,

The Avanti was Studebaker’s last breath in the 1960s. The fiber optic coupe designed by Raymond Loewy, a frequent employee of the company, couldn’t sell enough. A couple of dealers bought the tool after the company filed for bankruptcy, but the company changed hands and went bankrupt itself.

Enter J.J. Cafaro. His father Bill was one of the richest men in Youngstown and rose from the mill to become one of the most successful developers of retail space in the country. J.J. (whose daughter Capri served in the Ohio Senate and ran a convention) searched for his own identity and saw it in Avanti.

He bought the company and moved it to Youngstown, where it took up assembly space in a commercial area on the East Side and in an exhibition space on Wick Avenue, not far from the city’s auto mile. New cabriolet and sedan models were planned with the idea of ​​becoming an outstanding luxury car.

It was a spectacular failure. Only 405 cars were made in Youngstown before the company closed the shop and the rights were eventually bought back by its previous owner. It was limping in Mexico before it finally succumbed in 2006.

Cafaro’s next act was as a cooperating witness. He testified against Jim Traficant in the Congressman’s bribe and was later slapped on the ankles for an inappropriate donation to his daughter. Of course, he is considered a close personal friend of Donald Trump.

The story that I envision shows Youngstown in the 1980s and tells the story of Avanti’s brief moment in Youngstown.

I hope this story will interest you as much as mine. It is not time critical. I hope you will consider it for next year.

Thank you for thinking about it.

Sincerely yours

Vince

This is what a nice playing field looks like and it turned out to be great.

give us something we cannot get, Jalopnik doesn’t have an unlimited budget, damn it, even my own champagne and caviar bills that are sent straight to the office are rejected by the accounting department. Read Jalopnik and shout to yourself why they are not talking about the secret history of the Soviet lunar base plans, or would it be much easier if they knew the little trick of doing an alignment that only I know, or is there? actually a little-known precedent for this type of loan shark case. What ever! If we don’t have it and you know it, we’ll pay you to teach the world everything about it.

We also pay for it good photography! Have you been to a wild car event, a piece of local or international car culture that we have never seen? We have bought such stories in the past and will do it again! Show us your photos and the words you have with them and we will work it out.

What we don’t want

Here we fear we might crush a few hearts out there, but trust us, it’s good for both you and us.

If you ask yourself “Can I write for you?” Without a concrete draft of a story that you can show us, or worse, without a specific pitch, we may not even have time to respond.

Add to that Don’t just send us reviews, We love stories at Jalopnik. If your whole story is limited to “that 1992 CRX that I drove was really good”, that’s not enough to justify the purchase. We have quite a few writers who drive and review new cars, old cars, strange cars and everything. We find it very difficult to justify buying freelance valuations.

We don’t have to buy Blog posts and news, Give us something again that we cannot do ourselves. We have a team of writers who deal with news all day long. In addition, we do not pay freelancers for the same job.

We will not buy Stuff that takes a lot of work, If you’ve never written before, you should probably start smaller.

If you feel a little depressed when you read this, don’t despair. Look over your place again. There’s probably an angle you haven’t thought about before. It conveys a sense of drama, development, education and culture.

If you need inspiration, here are other great freelance stories that we have accepted: