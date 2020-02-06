How to tell if your skin is dry or dehydrated, according to the professionals

Assuming you applied your face cream this morning and it only did ‘kind’ what you wanted, then you probably haven’t nailed whether you have dry or dried out skin.

“You can see and feel a difference between dry and dehydrated skin,” says Georgia Louise, La Mer Global Ambassador and facial practitioner to Jennifer Aniston. “The dehydrated skin feels tight and looks dull with superficial fine lines. Drought can appear as redness, flakes and an uneven texture. “

Also important: dryness refers to a skin type, while dehydration is a temporary skin condition that can be reversed.

Here’s an overview of the key differences and what you can do to make your skin look as perfect as your Paris filter does …

Do a DIY test

Smile to test for dehydration – it’s that simple.

“If it feels tight, you probably have a dehydrated skin,” says Louise. “If you see dark circles and an improvement in fine lines, that’s also an indication.”

Rub gently on one skin surface to test for dryness. “If you see loose skin cells in the form of flakes, or if your face quickly turns red and becomes inflamed, you have dry skin.”

Dry skin and how to treat it

Dry skin lacks oil because it produces less sebum than normal skin.

“As a result, it lacks the lipids that it needs to retain moisture, smoothen rough skin, and keep the skin barrier strong,” said Paula Begoun, founder of Paul’s Choice skincare.

This is especially true for black skin, which naturally contains fewer lipids than white skin. What’s more, the dead cells on the surface do not go away so quickly, which can give the dark skin a grayish tint.

Lactic acid is a scrub that is gentle enough to use on dry skin to remove this ash.

“But avoid excessive scrubbing as this will rid the skin of moisture,” says Louise. “Once or twice a week should suffice.”

The Inkey List Lactic Acid Exfoliant, £ 7.99, Lookfantastic

Buy it now

When scanning the list of ingredients for serums and creams, look for wetting agents such as glycerine that pull moisture from the atmosphere into the skin.

“It is also important to repair ceramides [a form of lipids or fat molecules],” says Begoun. “They fill the cracks between skin cells by forming a protective layer that limits moisture loss and protects against damage from contamination.”

In other words, ceramides give the skin a plump, hydrated, balanced appearance.

On labels you will see them listed as ceramide AP, ceramide EOP, ceramide NG, ceramide NP, ceramide NS, phytosphingosine and sphingosine.

All these products are a rich source of ceramides:

Drunk Elephant Lala Whipped Retro Cream, £ 50, Cult Beauty

Buy it now

Elizabeth Arden Limited Edition advanced Ceramide Capsules, £ 67, Lookfantastic

Buy it now

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser, £ 9, Lookfantastic

Buy at home

Paula’s Choice Clinical Ceramide-Enriched Firming Moisturizer, £ 55, Net-a-Porter

Buy it now

Dehydrated skin and how to treat it

Dehydrated skin, on the other hand, has no water, no oil. “So you can have a greasy complexion but still have dry skin,” says Louise.

Dehydration is caused by many factors, but the most common are low humidity, food, hot showers and central heating, perfuming the skin of water and making it more sensitive during the harsh winter months.

Look for humidifiers with ingredients that prevent water loss. Hyaluronic acid is the gold standard because it is a spongy molecule that naturally attracts water. It then binds it to the collagen in your skin and gives your face back its dew.

You can find hyaluronic acid in all these products:

Dr.Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Hydration Booster, £ 68, Lookfantastic



Buy it now

La Mer The Moisturizing Cool Gel Cream, £ 125, John Lewis

Buy it now

The common hyaluronic acid 2% + B5, £ 5.90, Cult Beauty

Buy it now

The golden rule for both

Whether you have dry or dried out skin, the biggest mistake people make is that they don’t apply their skin care properly, says Louise.

“Don’t forget to put your products in order,” she says. “Start with the lightest ones, such as serums, and work your way up to the toughest in texture. These are your creams, oils and sun filters. “

Why is this important? Products designed for travel in deeper skin layers, such as serums, consist of small molecules. Moisturizer, on the other hand, has larger molecules if it is on the top layers.

“A serum placed on top of a moisturizer cannot penetrate these larger molecules,” she adds.

To close the deal, Louise also recommends using oil as the last step at night. “The use of a top layer such as La Mer’s The Concentrate holds the nutrition of every other step in your regime.”

La Mer The Concentrate, £ 155, Harrods

Buy it now

Believe us, this combo is guaranteed to return the most gloomy skin to its juiciness.