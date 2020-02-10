How to take care of your plants, simplified

Plants add a homey feeling to any home, with their bright green leaves and unique shapes and sizes. In my apartment, my friend and I have collected a collection of more than 20 plants, including a 9-foot Bird of Paradise, a hanging ivy and several cacti. Each requires a new way of thinking and different types of care, from when we water them to where we place them. Here’s a look at some of the things I’ve learned about how to take care of plants. Whether you have just added some new greenery to your space or have been nervous about killing plants on your path, these tips are there to help.

If you are not sure which plant to buy

Starting with an easy-care plant is of course the best way to tackle things. Many people say they go with something like a succulent, but I don’t agree with that. I think it’s better to choose something that actually needs regular attention to get you into the routine to make sure. You will begin to notice things in the plant, such as whether it brightens up when you water it, when it reaches to one side or the other, or when it starts to turn a little brown. All of these (and more) are indications of the overall well-being of your plants and will help you become a better plant caregiver in the long run as you learn about it.

If you worry about watering

You may not think about how a watering can affect your plant, but you can. A medium-sized watering can with a long, narrow spout helps you reach between the stems to get each root wet. You should also consider investing in a gentleman if you have tropical plants such as Bird of Paradises or Monsteras. There are also practical hands-free spraying systems, such as these hand-blown glass balls that you fill with water and put into the ground. I have this simple gentleman to look after our tropical plants when they need a little more love.

Wyndham House House System 3-part globe set

Empty amber spray bottles 2-pack

Homarden copper-colored watering can

If you are worried about sunlight

If your house does not get the best light, such as in the winter, your plants need a little more TLC than usual. You can help your plants bloom by adding some artificial growing conditions. Things like grow lights and hydroponic gardens are great things to buy to keep you green, well, green. You can also invest in a humidifier if you are worried about the heat that comes up in the winter, make sure you do some research into the conditions your plants are in. We keep our cacti close to our Aerogarden to give them a little more sunlight in the winter days when they are asleep to promote growth.

Fact LED grow light

Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

If all else fails

If you just don’t get the hang of keeping your plants healthy, there are dozens of places that now sell high-end fake plants that give you the appearance of greenery without maintenance. These are usually silk based with a treatment on it, so you can use a cleaning method to make them look beautiful and real: dusting. A quick wipe of a dust cloth or even a cloth with a dust protector ensures that your fake foliage does not really look fake.

Velener 15 “artificial potted green leaf plant

