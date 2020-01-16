How to take care of natural hair according to an A-List hairdresser

Stefan Bertin lyrics

With so many techniques, methods, product styles and tips for natural hair, it can sometimes be difficult to know how to take care of your curls in the right way. With many A-listers on his list, including Letitia Wright, Ella Eyre, Vick Hope and more, hairdresser Stefan Bertin shared his top tips on how to take care of natural hair, whatever your curl style.

Avoid over washing

When taking care of natural hair, it is important not to wash it too much, as this could dry out your strands. Try to stick to washing once a week, or more, to avoid this. When washing, it is also important not to use excessively hot water, as this could strip your hair of the necessary hydration.

Between washes, use a refreshing mist of water such as SheaMoisture Fruit Fusion Texture Weightless Spray, £ 10.99, Lookfantastic. This will keep hair revitalized, bouncy and fresh. Containing ingredients such as Imbe oil, lychee berry, apple reen and more, this non-greasy or sticky spray is the perfect product between washes.

Sleep in silk

Sleeping with a silk or satin sheet or pillow is an essential curly girl. Using them overnight protects hair from moisture loss and frizz, which means you can wake up with hydrated and more manageable curls – without doing anything! If you opt for a silk pillow, not only are there benefits for the hair, but it is hypoallergenic and can prevent sleep wrinkles.

Humidity, humidity, humidity

Adding moisture to natural hair is one of the most important steps to take care of your natural curls. Although you cannot wash your hair frequently, it is important to keep hair hydrated and keep moisture, as this makes it easier to style and to style and care for.

Using a leave-in conditioner like SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Leave In Conditioner, £ 12.99, Lookfantastic, is great because you can leave this to work its magic without rinsing. A deeply nourishing formula containing shea butter and peppermint helps treat dry, damaged and brittle hair while promoting healthy hair growth, protects against damage, breakage and split ends, and detangles and invigorates scalp.

Protect against breakage

A huge problem for curls is breakage, which can be caused by overheating and styling the hair. The use of styles and protective products can prevent strands from stretching and breaking, so opting for Bantu knots and twists of rope from time to time can be a hair saver.

Protective styling products such as SheaMoisture Jojoba Oil & Ucuuba Butter Braid Up Revitalizing Gel, £ 12.99, Lookfantastic, aim to add flexibility to locks and prevent breakage by tightness and tightness. Light formula, this revitalizing gel is also excellent for preventing frizz and rebellious wicks, with its added moisturizing jojoba oil, its soothing ucuuba oil and its carrot seed oil formula.

Be sure to cut

Although we all like long hair, it is essential to follow regular cuts to avoid further breakage and damage. Try to cut at least once every few months to maintain healthy strands, because healthy hair is like beautiful bouncy curls.