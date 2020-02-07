How to take a screenshot on a Windows PC

Simply taking a screenshot is a bit banal, but a good skill. You may need to take a screenshot for work or for your own records, or send a screenshot to technical support. Maybe you just want to capture an interesting moment on your screen.

Regardless of the reason, there are several ways to take a screenshot on a Windows PC. We’ll walk you through the simplest method first, and then guide you through an alternative method.

Step 1: capture the image

Call up what you want to record on your screen and press the “Print Screen” button (often abbreviated to “PrtScn”). It is usually located in the upper right corner of your keyboard and displays a screenshot on all of your displays. Alternatively, you can press Alt + Print Screen to take a screenshot of the active window. If you are on a laptop, you may need to press Fn + Print or press Windows Key + Print Screen if your laptop has been assigned a different function for that particular key.

On many computers, your screen briefly flickers or darkens to let you know that the screenshot was taken. However, sometimes there are no obvious signs that the screenshot worked. So you need to check your memory to see if it was recorded. If you are not using the Fn key, make sure that the key is not illuminated or switched on: On some laptops, an illuminated Fn key prevents the screenshot from working properly, since Windows registers three instead of two keys (identical) with Caps Lock, etc .).

Microsoft OneDrive usually automatically saves the screen in the OneDrive folder. You can now find it under “Images” under “Screenshots” (the “Screenshots” folder may appear if this is the first). You can go here to open and rename the file if you wish. If you have installed Dropbox, the screenshot can also be automatically saved in your Dropbox directory under Screenshots (ideal for your “Showcase”).

Step 2: open Paint

Check your screenshot in the “Screenshots” folder. If you like it the way it is, great! You can save it, move it, attach it to an email, and upload it as needed. However, for many screenshots, you may also want to crop or change them in some way. There are many programs that can do this, but the closest program is Microsoft Paint.

As long as you’re running the latest version of Windows 10, type Paint in the Windows search bar and click on the corresponding result.

Step 3: Paste the screenshot

Once Paint is open, click the Paste button in the top left corner of the program or press Ctrl + V on your keyboard to paste your screenshot. The captured image should appear in Paint in the editing windows.

From there, make the changes you want, including cropping or selecting a specific part of the image.

Step 4: save the screenshot

Click the Main File option in the top left, and then click Save As.

Name the new file with a title, choose a location and select the desired file format from the drop-down menu. JPG is sufficient in most cases, but there are a number of other formats to choose from, e.g. B. PNG, BMP, GIF and others. Click the gray Save button in the lower right corner when you’re done.

And that’s it! You are done.

Alternatives: The Snipping Tool

The best alternative is the Windows 10 Snipping Tool. The screen capture utility built into Windows works well enough, but it’s not the most robust and versatile utility when it comes to saving a snapshot of your screen. However, the snipping tool is a utility that allows users to better define and capture parts of their desktop display as a screenshot without the need for a keyboard.

To get started, simply type Snipping Tool in the Windows 10 search bar and select it to open it. From there you get options such as drawing a free-form snip, a Windows snip, or a rectangular snip. You can even set a specific time delay when trying to capture a specific moment in a video or animation. You can then make multiple cuts in the same mode by simply pressing the Alt and N keys.

The snipping tool continues to receive new functions. For example, image editing functions can now be used to create the Snip & Sketch application. Every time you take a screenshot, it is automatically displayed as a thumbnail – like MacOS Mojave does – so you can take it straight to the Snip & Sketch app for easy editing. However, it is worth noting that Microsoft has announced (via a message in the Snipping Tool app itself) that the Snipping Tool will “move to a new home” in a future Windows update. However, the technology company encourages users to “sniff as usual” with the new Snip & Sketch app.

You can also try pressing Windows + Shift + S at the same time to activate the Snip & Sketch application without opening it. As in MacOS, the screen dims and you can choose where you want to cut and then save the image to the clipboard for transfer to Paint or other applications.

If you want even more options to choose and customize your screenshots (and don’t feel like downloading a new app), we recommend you try LightShot. LightShot may be a better option for more professional work or screenshots that require extensive editing.

