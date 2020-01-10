How to survive being with your kids in a good, old-fashioned fort

Loading...

If you’re stuck in the house because of the weather and have young children who have too much energy and your children (or you) are about to turn a table around, think about clearing them away.

One way to encourage your kids to have fun is to create a cozy corner for them to let their imaginations and games unfold. Here are three easy ways to create one:

Fort Builder

Let the kids create a winter hiding place with The Ultimate Fort Builder. Gone are the days when you had to sacrifice your furniture: this set consists of 45 rods and 25 plugs that snap together and can be assembled in different configurations. Think of this as an exercise in developing your spatial awareness. Seriously – they don’t just build a fortress. They also build the skills to excel in science, technology, engineering, and math (or MINT). Once you’ve put your structure together, pull a blanket over it and – voila! – Your children can be kidnapped into their own world.

To keep the fun going, you can also climb a step: With a solar-powered lamp like the Luci Original you feel like you are outdoors. The lamp needs to be charged in the sun for 7 hours, but you don’t have to worry about the kids discharging a flashlight battery.

Or weave a line of LED lights around the fort’s poles. These star lights give the fort a sparkling ambience, while these rainbow lights make you feel like you’re in a fairytale world.

Cardboard play house

Pass on your child’s artistic energy and let them decorate a cardboard play house like My Very Own Cottage or a cardboard spacecraft like the Fun Express Rocket Ship.

Best suited for preschoolers: The cardboard house is essentially a huge blank canvas on which to paint, color, scribble, put stickers and glitter. It is made of sturdy cardboard with cutouts for windows and doors and is also perfect for playing indoors, from the playhouse to blowing on the moon in the spaceship.

And the best thing is, once your children have outgrown or fed up, they no longer have to go to the landfill. The box can be recycled (or reused).

Pop-up Play Space

If you have limited space, a pop-up tent like this fire engine or lock can be stowed in the closet or under the bed when not in use. (Note that some pop-ups are easier to remove than others. For example, the castle comes with bars that you need to remove first.)

Like the continuing construction company and the cardboard house, a pop-up tent creates an ideal space for imagination. You can be a fireman in a fire truck or a princess in a castle or a princess in a fire truck – whatever your boat floats and keeps you busy.

