How to support the film market Down Less than

Like several other industries, the coronavirus has positioned foreseeable future of Australian film in uncertain terrain.

As the Morrison govt suspends neighborhood content quotas in a bid to hold the media business afloat, there has in no way been a improved time to help Aussie films.

You’ve danced by Moulin Rouge! and laughed through Crocodile Dundee and Priscilla, so right here are some other classics on give from Down Below.

Candy (2006)

It would not be a real blue Aussie record devoid of our golden boy, Heath Ledger.

Ledger stars together with Abbie Cornish as Dan and Sweet, a bohemian few navigating really like, romance and obsession amid a dangerous downward spiral into drug dependancy.

Based mostly on Luke Davies’ novel of the very same name, Candy features hypnotic cinematography and excellent performances that will continue to be with you extensive immediately after the ultimate credits roll.

Where by to look at: SBS On-Need

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=tdo-bnAM3Po

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy star in this epic, rapid-paced motion movie.

Fury Road combines a dystopian wasteland, some mesmerising visuals and a kick-ass feminist direct named Furiosa (Theron).

Scooping up 6 Academy Awards, this most up-to-date instalment of the Mad Max series really place Australia on the movie map.

Where to enjoy: Stan

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=hEJnMQG9ev8

Lion (2016)

This critically-acclaimed movie follows a 5-year-outdated boy who is divided from his Indian family and is adopted by an Australian few.

Later on in existence, Saroo (Dev Patel) returns to India to look for for his spouse and children.

Nominated for 6 Oscars and led by an all-star forged including Nicole Kidman and Rooney Mara, this genuine story is simply just not to be missed.

Exactly where to view: SBS On-Demand

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=9DbLKvpjFQk