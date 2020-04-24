How to strengthen your loved ones from afar

Being away from the people we love is difficult. Especially at a time when you need more comfort and support.

While we can’t hug all our loved ones, curl up with them, or share a cup of tea on the kitchen table, there are things we can do to make them happy, and show them that we care.

Oh, what would I give to just go out for coffee with my closest friends. I want to include my two cousins ​​in the strongest embrace. I wanted to stand in a sunny street corner outside a pub and drink some warm gin and tonic with my husbands. I missed simple pleasures like going to a friend’s house on a ‘night out’ to order a takeaway and watching TV trash.

There is nothing I can do now. None of us can. But there are creative ways we can show our love and support for our closest and dearest during this challenging time.

I asked the good people of Twitter the creative ways they send love to friends and family while on lockdown. Their responses are full of beautiful, moving, kind gestures that are guaranteed to bring a smile to people’s faces.

Some send care packages of favorite treats, others embrace the beautiful old art of writing a letter. And some even cycled through the house of a loved one and asked them to come to the window to wave.

Here are some thoughtful suggestions for bringing a smile to your loved ones today.

Send a care package

If your loved one lives some distance from you, sending them a care package is a wonderful gesture that will almost certainly bring joy. My relatives live in Northern Ireland, so my mom and I sent biscuits and tea from Whittard to my two aunts who both separated themselves while they were in the danger category.

Sasha Wilkins told me that she sent her mother a one-week care package filled with small jars of jam, hand cream, and favorite fruit pastilles. “It was stocked up before the lockdown so I could have enough supplies in two months. I also send the cards to friends and family around the world in the post,” he said.

If you want someone else to fix the logistics for you as you choose only goodies, online retailers such as Discover Delicious, Borough Box, and Izzy Bee choose and buy a care package for those dear life.

Leave the baked goods at their doorstep

I really love this idea from Jodie Goodacre. She stresses over cooking and leaves parcels of baked goods at the doorstep of neighbors, friends, and family.

But I generally use my usual personality of cooking stress to be used by slamming door handles and posting to friends / family and neighbors.

A small selection of baked gifts, Christmas editions … pic.twitter.com/wBXX0FgmRv

– Jodie 🏠 (@JodieGoodacre) April 20, 2020

Hold a virtual afternoon afternoon session

Food writer and writer MiMi Aye celebrated Burmese New Year’s Day by having virtual tea with her people. Aye found a cafe serving afternoon tea and ordered one set for her parents and another for herself. They enjoy a video call together.

It’s Burmese New Year’s Day today.

I wanted to spend the day with my parents somehow and found a cafe (The Chunky Teapot) that made afternoon tea delivery.

So I ordered a set for my people and a set for us, and we all gathered tea ❤️

Happy #Thank you all! 💦🌿💦 pic.twitter.com/y9BwIhj0u9

– MiMi Aye (@meemalee) April 16, 2020

Post letters and homemade cards

Good old sode mail was a big theme in the responses to my tweet. Some say they make handmade cards and post them to loved ones – journalist Basia Cummings said she also writes wild garlic in her friends’ letters as well. also homemade cards.

Some Recommended Pigeon Posted – a decorative form of eco-friendly stationery that doubles as both letter and envelope. Touchnote lets you design and create your own cards to send to people. Papier has a huge range of stationery that you can personalize in your own name – fancy! Check out the Positive Postcard Club for handwritten notes of love and hope designed by illustrator Ella Masters.

Perform a virtual puppet show

If you are missing little people from your family, you can host a virtual puppet show on Zoom.

This idea came from Paul Stollery, who is experimenting with puppet shows. “I didn’t expect me to be a puppet enthusiast to be a result of the lockdown but here we are,” he told me.

“I experimented with puppets on the green screen which was really fun. I also planned to see if I could do a puppet show that incorporated augmented reality – using things like alpaca filters on snap cameras and Adobe Character Animator, too. “

Set up a book exchange

You may not be able to meet your book club and chat about the riveting book you are attending, but you can always hold a virtual club club meeting over Zoom or Google Meet.

When you’ve finished reading a great book, you can pass it on to a friend, by leaving it on their doorstep or popping it in the post. You can even leave a shoebox of books outside your home if you enjoy donating books to strangers and passing by. You can also support independent bookstores by opening a book to a loved one.

Indulge in their hobbies

My mom’s friend Jenny sent her ‘post hugs’ – featuring hand-sewn craft projects including a hand-knitted cozy tea and a patchwork bag. For friends who are green with their fingers, you can pop a packet of seeds through their letterbox, leaving plants or stalks of flowers on their doorstep. If they enjoy a unique baking area and you have extra flour you can give them, share your great value. If you’re into jam and chutney making, a jar of homemade goodness left on a doorstep can brighten someone’s day.

If none of those things are your thing, you can order your friend or family member a jigsaw puzzle or board game.

Post a picture of a rainbow in your window

If you have young children, or maybe even a foot for drawing, you can take part in the “rainbow trails” that pop up all over the UK. The rainbow quickly becomes a symbol of hope and unity during the lockout, and seeing the children’s rainbow paintings on the windows brings a sense of fun to our daily walks.

Send groceries

If you can, it can be really helpful to send boxes of food or groceries to people who can’t leave their homes. Try Morrisons Food Boxes and The Cookaway. It’s worth researching local bakeries, farms, butchers, and other small businesses that can be delivered to your loved one.

These are dark, difficult times we live in. Now, more than ever, we need to look after our loved ones and ourselves. Showing someone you love them and thinking about them can make a difference in the world.

. (tagToTranslate) uk