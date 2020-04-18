How to stream the A person Planet: With each other At Dwelling reward

The Entire world Health Corporation and World wide Citizen are teaming up currently for the “One Earth: Together At Home” virtual reward live performance for COVID-19. The occasion will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert, and you can check out it by way of Apple Music and the Apple Television app.

The “One Planet: Together At Home” is a world broadcast and electronic particular, spearheaded by Lady Gaga, to assistance frontline healthcare employees and the WHO. The function will feature a wide range of celebrity appearances and musical performances.

How to stream the A person Globe: Together At Property by using Apple Tunes

Open up the Tunes app on your Iphone, iPad, or Mac Tap the Search tab at the bottom Seem for the “One Globe: Together At Home” banners For an audio-only stream: tap the “Radio” tab and opt for Beats 1

How to observe Just one World: Alongside one another At Residence through Apple Tv

Open the Tv set application on your Iphone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Television Make sure you’re in the “Watch Now” tab Scroll down and seem for the “One Environment: Collectively At Home” header

Although the 1 Globe stream will commence on the World wide Citizen internet site at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, the televised part of the broadcast will kick off on Apple Songs and the Apple Television set app at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Superstars scheduled to make appearances and complete throughout the benefit include things like: Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Environmentally friendly Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Taylor Swift, Niall Horan, Stevie Marvel, and a lot of some others.

In addition to Apple, even so, the reward will also be revealed on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, and iHeartMedia in the United States and Bell Media platforms in Canada, as nicely as supplemental worldwide broadcasts via BBC One particular, beIN Media Team, MultiChoice Team, and RTE.

It will also be streamed live by Alibaba, Amazon Key Online video, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Leisure Team, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube.

You can discover additional about streaming it by way of other platforms on the International Citizen web page.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=87-ZFjLfBAQ

