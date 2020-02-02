How to stream the 2020 Puppy Bowl and Kitten Bowl online

If you’re not too excited about the Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl match this year, check out the lighter versions of the big game that also takes place this Sunday: the Puppy Bowl and the Kitten Bowl.

These wonderfully hairy broadcasts can be streamed online and on the road – we have explained below how you can tune. If you think you want to check into the Super Bowl from time to time and want to see all those ridiculously expensive ads, we also have a streaming guide for that.

When is the 2020 Puppy Bowl?

The Puppy Bowl XVI starts on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 3:00 PM ET. It is planned to be a two-hour event.

Team Ruff must face Team Fluff. Animal Planet has already revealed the 42 dogs that will start in the Puppy Bowl. But a total of 96 small floofs will compete from 61 shelters in the US, Canada and Columbia. As in recent years, all puppies can be adopted, with Animal Planet hoping to maintain its 100% acceptance rate for all Puppy Bowl players. If you want to adopt, Animal Planet has recommended using Petfinder.

How to stream the 2020 Puppy Bowl

To view the Puppy Bowl on the traditional route, you need a cable subscription with Animal Planet. However, skinny streaming packages are available that offer a cable-like experience for less money. Many even have free trial versions, so you can sign up on Sunday, view the Bowl in real time, and cancel the subscription before it is charged.

Here are some services that offer free trial versions and access to Animal Planet.

The entertainment plan offers the live Animal Planet channel. This layer costs $ 93 a month – but there is a free 7-day trial period. Our experience is that registering with the website is the easiest. You can cancel your trial version at any time.

AT&T has the AT&T TV Now app for mobile devices and streaming media players such as the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV and Roku. You can even send your stream to a TV via the iOS or Android app, or from a PC or Mac if you visit the AT&T Now website with the Chrome browser.

If you already have Hulu, you should watch the live TV option of the service. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial and if you stick to it, the subscription will only cost $ 55 a month. It offers more than 50 channels, including Animal Planet.

The Hulu app is available on many devices, including Samsung TVs, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku and even the Nintendo Switch. You can use Chromecast with the Hulu app for iOS or Android or a PC or Mac via Chrome.

YouTube TV offers more than 70 channels for $ 50 a month and offers access to Animal Planet. But again, take advantage of the free trial for the Super Bowl. You can cancel your trial at any time, even if it is the day after.

YouTube TV is compatible with most devices, including Amazon Fire TV players, Roku, Apple TV, Playstation and Xbox. You can also stream YouTube TV from your phone to a TV with Chromecast.

When is the 2020 Kitten Bowl?



The Kitten Bowl VII starts on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM ET. It will be re-broadcast at 5 p.m. ET.

Just like the Puppy Bowl, the Kitten Bowl contains rescued critters from all over the country. They compete for the “National Championship of Feline Football” trophy. If you want to adopt one, go to the North Shore Animal League of America site. Those of you who want more cat football action can tune into Hallmark on February 1, 2020 at 11:00 p.m. to also watch the Cat Bowl. It will contain adult and special needs cats who are always looking for a home.

How to stream the 2020 Kitten Bowl

If you do not have a cable subscription with the Hallmark channel, you can still view the Kitten Bowl online. With one of the skinny streaming packages below you can sign up for a free trial and watch the Bowl live from a smart TV, streaming media device, mobile phone or desktop. You can cancel your subscription or trial version at any time.

Here are some services that offer free trial versions and access to Hallmark.

FuboTV offers more than 100 channels for $ 55 a month, including the Hallmark Channel. It works with Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV and Chromecast. The best part, though, is that FuboTV promises to remind you before your free seven-day trial ends, so you don’t have to pay because you have forgotten to cancel your subscription.

You can get Hallmark through AT&T TV Now for $ 93 a month. That is quite expensive, so make sure you take advantage of the free 7-day trial period. View above for more information about which devices now support AT&T TV and whether you can use Chromecast to your TV via a mobile app or desktop.

Philo is one of the cheaper live TV streaming services and offers 59 channels for just $ 20 a month. One of those channels is Hallmark, which surprisingly is not included in more well-known streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV or Sling. Philo works with Roku, Apple TV and Amazon FireTV. Philo also has a free trial period of seven days.

