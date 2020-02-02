How to stream Super Bowl 2020 (and Puppy Bowl, Kitten Bowl)

You hardly belong on the internet if you hate cats, but there is nothing wrong with being a pro-puppy. The services below offer live TV channels via the Internet. Most have a live stream from the website and work on Roku and our other favorite streaming devices.

Services with kittens and puppies: Philo’s $ 20 Live TV service has Animal Planet and the Hallmark Channel, along with dozens of other channels, decent device support and a free trial version. AT & T’s $ 15 WatchTV service has around 40 other channels and a free seven-day trial, but does not support Roku.

Services with puppies and people (but no kittens): You can watch the Puppy Bowl on YouTube TV, which also has Fox Sports. It usually costs $ 50 a month, but a one-week trial is free for new customers. Hulu + Live TV has a similar channel list, including Fox Sports, and costs $ 55 a month. Trials are also available with Hulu. Remember to cancel your membership before your trial ends if you are not interested in the following costs. We recommend that you set a reminder on your phone or calendar.

How to stream the Super Bowl

Photo: Roku

If you don’t feel cuddly and want to go straight to Chiefs v. 49ers, there are many options for you. As we said in other sections, the services below offer on-demand programming and live TV channels over the internet. Most have a live stream from the website and work on Roku and other fantastic streaming devices.

Stream it for free on the Fox Sports app

This is the best way to view the Super Bowl if you do not have a cable subscription. You can stream the Super Bowl on FoxSports.com, including coverage for pregames, the halftime show and more. You must create a free profile to view. The game is also broadcast via the Fox Sports app for Android and iOS. Moreover, you can watch the game on Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV devices, among other things.

Stream it for free in 4K

This year the Super Bowl is available for the first time in 4K UHD. However, you need a compatible device to view it in ultra-sharp definition. In addition to a 4K TV, you need a 4K-compatible Roku, Amazon Fire device or Apple TV device.

Stream it on a live TV service with a free trial version

If you want another option, there are a few online live TV services with Fox Sports and a free trial version. They are available on a wide range of devices and they all have at least a free trial period of seven days. The only way you will run into problems with these services is if you don’t have a local Fox channel or branch in your area. You can see a list of these. But if you only want to stream the Super Bowl, we recommend that you stream for free through the Fox Sports website instead of signing up for a trial version.

.