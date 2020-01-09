How to spot and avoid fake charities when donating to Australia's wildfire victims

Loading...

The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning to those wishing to donate to help the victims of lethal fires in Australia. The crooks create fake charities that seem so real that Americans send them money. Charities promise to send money to Australia, but it’s just a scam. Here’s how to spot a fake charity and how to find a legitimate charity for your donation. The Red Flags: The charity that promises to donate to a legitimate charity Experts say this is generally a forgery. Why use an intermediary? Vague descriptions of how the money will be used For example, will it be used for firefighting? Medical fees? Families evacuated? A legitimate charity will be very clear about how the money is used and how it will get there. We don’t know who controls the money Is it the person who started the GoFundMe page? Make sure there is a clear path for the money to reach the victims. Which charities should you trust? The Better Business Bureau has a list of approved charities that send money directly to the disaster area in Australia. You can find this list here: https://www.give.org/news-updates/2020/01/08/wise-giving-wednesday-donating-to-address-the-fires-in-australia Associated video: The Irwin family works to save animals from Australian forest fires

