How to shoot timelapse videos on iPhone 11 with an ultra wide lens

The iPhone 11 and 11 Pro includes many camera improvements and one way to get the most out of yours is to use different lenses for different types of shooting. Follow the procedure to shoot timelapse videos on iPhone 11 with ultra wide and telephoto lenses.

The ability to use the ultra wide or telephoto lens for a timelapse with the iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro can help you capture exactly what you want.

How to shoot timelapse videos on iPhone 11 with ultra wide and telephoto lenses

Open the Camera app on your iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro Slide on the viewfinder from left to right in portrait orientation or from top to bottom in landscape to switch to accelerated mode To use the ultra wide lens for a timelapse, press the “.5” button next to “TIME-LAPSE”, if you want to zoom, press “2” You can use the front camera for timelapse videos but you cannot change the zoom

Here’s what it looks like:

