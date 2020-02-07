How to shoot the Nissan GT-R Nismo? Of course with a different GT-R

The Nissan GT-R Nismo received numerous improvements for 2020, including new turbochargers, lighter components and more powerful brakes.

These changes will allow the car to drive 2.5 seconds faster on the Nissan development track, but this is a problem. How do you film a track-oriented model with a 3.8-liter V6 two-turbo engine that develops 600 PS (447 kW / 608 PS) and 651 Nm (481 lb-ft) of torque? As it turns out, the answer is to use a different GT-R.

While most camera cars are high-performance crossovers and SUVs, Nissan says they lack the speed and maneuverability to follow the fastest cars on the track.

As a result, Nissan came across Mauro Calo, who is described as “a precision driver and automotive video expert known for his work on inexpensive blockbuster films and automotive television shows.” After receiving the GT-R, Calo and his team got down to work turning it into a purpose-built camera car.

As part of the revision, the GT-R received a matt black finish and equipped tubular camera mounts. The latter support a carbon gimbal and a professional video camera.

Of course, their work didn’t end because the team had to turn the 2020 GT-R Nismo in action. This probably turned out to be a bit uncomfortable because a typical shoot requires a gimbal operator, a focuser, a director and a driver. This means that all four seats are occupied and the back seat only needs 671 mm of legroom.

Despite the challenges, the team shot the video and Nissan said it has been viewed millions of times since the 2020 GT-R Nismo was launched last year.

Calo is still using the vehicle and said, “When I was thinking about developing a high-performance camera, I quickly realized that the Nissan GT-R was the only car that met my criteria.” He also mentioned that it was one “Super sports car” is performance “, outstanding handling and reliability of the all-wheel drive.

