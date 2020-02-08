How to set up multiple monitors for PC games

If you’re not ready to choose one of these new super ultrawide monitors that hardly fit on a desk, you may be wondering how to get your favorite 4K or gaming displays for your favorite games or multitasking fame , Sure, you can easily connect two monitors, but maybe that’s just not enough.

Perhaps you really need additional screens to better immerse yourself, additional apps or a better field of view. We have it in hand: How to set up multiple monitors for an optimal gaming experience!

Note: Hi everyone, first make sure you have enough desk space and free sockets. You’re welcome.

Step 1: check all of your monitors

We will not list any monitors required for this multi-screen project, but we will emphasize the obvious: try to select newer monitors that all have the same model.

If you make sure that the monitors are of the same model, you can easily measure and plan them, and set them up and maintain them. Without the correct height settings, you can also have difficulty connecting different monitors exactly in parallel. At least it’s nice to have monitors that all have similar connections. Nowadays, this probably means that all of your monitors should have either HDMI or DisplayPort connections (yes, there is DVI, but that’s less likely).

You also want all of your monitors to support the same functions, e.g. B. graphics synchronization. Your game can look very strange if your monitors have different display functions and support options.

Finally, you want to make sure that your graphics card has enough ports for three monitors. For example, if you use three 4K monitors, make sure your GPU has three HDMI ports. Yes, you can mix and match ports as needed (e.g. two HDMI and one DisplayPort ports). However, if you only have multiple monitor models, this is also easier. If you don’t have a dedicated graphics card or don’t know anything this should probably be the first step before setting up your monitors. A custom graphics card is basically a necessity for this process.

Note: There are splitters that you can use if you have an excellent GPU with only one or two compatible ports: this is not quite as optimal, but it is a common case.

Step 2: check your graphics card

There is good news here: Today’s GPUs are usually made with the understanding that some users need multiple monitors. So if you recently bought a GPU, support is immediately available. That makes things a lot easier than before. However, if you buy a graphics card specifically for this project, you can take special care that it has the right type and number of connections. You should also confirm certain functions for multiple screens:

AMD

AMD graphics cards have been supporting multiple monitors for several generations and have even laid the cornerstone with the introduction of eyefinity technology for multiple monitors with support for up to three simultaneous monitors on one GPU. Eyefinity ensures that the image is properly distributed across all connected screens and that the slopes do not hide important details. This is a very effective setting that is required for a high quality gaming experience. Note that Eyefinity is compatible with DisplayPort connections. So these are the ports that are shown in your monitors.

Nvidia

Nvidia’s solution is called “Surround” and your Nvidia GPU must have it. Like Eyefinity, Surround supports multiple monitors and 3D games. Surround works with all standard monitor connections.

If you’re stuck with your current GPU and it’s not all you hoped for, there are adapters for technologies like Eyefinity that can help you find a solution with MacGyver.

Step 3: connect everything and turn it on

This step is easy. Connect everything first, check your connections to make sure they’re the right ones, and then turn them on.

You only need to use one screen for setup. So don’t worry about what the other screens will look like until you’ve completed step 4.

Step 4: Change the settings as needed

For a game setup, we recommend skipping all operating system settings and going straight to your GPU control panel, where the actual action takes place. Both AMD and Nvidia have control panels that allow you to set up multiple monitors and customize them if necessary. Below you will learn how to make the settings for AMD and ensure that the eyefinity is set correctly. How to get started with Nvidia chips: Don’t be afraid to adjust monitor behavior if something doesn’t look right when you’re playing your game.

Important note: game compatibility

Is your game compatible with a multi-monitor approach? We will probably.

There is a fairly well updated list of games that are compatible with multi-monitor features. If you look at it, you will find that it contains the latest games and some games from the past decade. In fact, games are probably more advanced than graphics cards in the past. So the chances are very good that any game you dream of being surrounded by screens will work well. However, not every indie game or older game may fully support the features we’ve been talking about.

