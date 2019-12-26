How to set up Apple TV for the best experience

Loading...

Do you just have an Apple TV? The Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K bring a collection of multimedia experiences to your television, from video apps to photos & games, but there are a few settings that you may want to change to get the most out of your new set. top box.

Read on for five top tips for the best Apple TV experience …

Here are five top tips to get the most out of your Apple TV:

Best Apple TV video settings

Every TV set has a slightly different video configuration. You want to calibrate the TV yourself, but the Apple TV also has its own settings, which you probably need to adjust to get the best experience.

Go to the Settings app, select & # 39; Video and audio & # 39 ;. If you have an Apple TV 4K, the video output format may be set to 4K HDR by default. At first glance, this seems to be the best quality option. However, this means that all content from the Apple TV is displayed in HDR, even the content that is not available in a high dynamic range, including things like most application interfaces.

For the best video experience in the entire system, change the video output format to 4K SDR. Then switch & # 39; Dynamic range matching & # 39; and & # 39; Frame rate matching & # 39; in. With these options enabled, the Apple TV will spend most of its time running in a 4K SDR format. However, when it encounters video content with a high dynamic range, it switches to the correct 4K HDR mode. When you finish watching the video, it will return to 4K SDR. You may see a visible & # 39; switch & # 39; from the TV itself.

For some older TV & # 39; s, switching between formats can be intensive and take a long time, causing annoyance. If this is the case, it is preferable to turn off automatic matching and leave the Apple TV in the permanent 4K HDR mode. Assuming your TV is relatively recent, the best recommendation is to set the Apple TV to 4K SDR with dynamic matching.

Put the Up Next queue directly on the home screen of your Apple TV

The top row of the Apple TV home screen is called the top shelf. Which apps you place in the first row can display content above, such as interactive previews of the available content in it. Music shows trailers, photos & reminders from your library and third-party apps such as Plex also support this.

Unlike the iPhone or iPad, this means that the placement of your icons influences the behavior of the home screen. In general, you should place icons on the top row for apps that benefit from the Top Shelf. Apps that do not support the top shelf only show a static image as an example.

An app that I recommend to place in the Top Shelf is the TV app. You can place your Up Next queue (which keeps track of the shows and movies you watch from Apple and many external sources) in the Top Shelf so that it is always available at a glance. From tvOS 13, this is unfortunately not the standard behavior. The TV app shows its own composite set of things to watch by default, not based on your preferences.

To change the TV app to show your Up queue, open Settings, select & # 39; Apps & # 39; and then & # 39; TV & # 39 ;. You can then tap to set the & # 39; Home Screen & # 39; to switch; change it from "What to Watch" to "Next".

Change the TV button on the remote control

Speaking of the TV app, the standard configuration of the Apple TV operating system means that pressing the physical TV button on the Siri Remote opens the TV app. Wherever you are, you can press the TV button to return to the TV app.

If you are a large user of the TV app, this may be what you are looking for. The TV app can be integrated with providers such as Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO and more. If you usually view content from the sources it supports, the TV app can act as a hub for all your video needs.

However, if you mainly use apps that do not integrate with the TV app, especially Netflix, it is frustrating to devote a physical button on the remote to an app that you rarely use. Fortunately Apple lets you change this. In Settings, tap ‘Remote controls and devices’ and then select the ‘Home button’ option. Click to switch between options. Set it to "Home screen". Now the TV button on the remote always goes to the top layer of the Apple TV operating system, the home screen, making switching between apps much faster.

I use the TV app quite often, but I've still set the button to go to the home screen to match the mental model of other iOS devices; with an "escape hatch" button that always goes home. If you press Home, you can also quickly jump to the top shelf – see the previous tip.

Add the Apple TV remote control to Control Center

As soon as you start using Apple TV, you inevitably lose the Siri remote at some point. It's probably at the back of the couch. When that happens (or if the remote control only needs to be charged and temporarily not working), it's useful to have a different way to control the Apple TV.

Apple has a number of pretty deep platform integrations to make precisely that possible. First, if you have your Apple TV connected to HomeKit, you can ask Siri on your iPhone to play content directly on the TV. Say something like "Play the morning show in the living room" on your phone and the program will be automatically loaded from the TV app and sent to Apple TV.

If you only want a direct replacement for the remote control, you can use the remote control that is built into iOS and available throughout the Control Center. To open Control Center, swipe down on iPhone X or higher on the right side of the notch. On previous iPhones, swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

Locate the & # 39; Remote & # 39; icon and tap it. You now have access to a virtual trackpad and buttons that mirror the physical remote control.

If you do not see the Remote icon in the Control Center, you may have to add it manually. On your iOS device, open Settings, tap "Control Center" -> "Adjust controls". Scroll down and press the green plus button next to the & # 39; Apple TV Remote & # 39; item.

(By the way, you can also set Apple TV to operate with standard infrared remote controls or even game controllers.)

Don't forget your free Apple TV + year

If the new Apple TV was purchased after September 10, 2019, you are probably eligible to receive Apple TV + for a year for free. With Apple TV + you can watch Apple's original TV shows & movies, such as The Morning Show and For All Mankind.

Apple TV + is available via the TV app. To redeem your free year, open the TV app of your new Apple TV and search for the Apple TV + banners. The store should automatically detect that you are browsing through a newly activated product and that you are receiving the & # 39; Enjoy One Year Free & # 39; to offer.

You can view everything that Apple TV + has to offer in our roundup TV + guide. Apple adds new original shows and movies every month.

This trial version can only be redeemed once per family, so if someone else in your Family Sharing group has already activated it from a new device that they own, the trial version is not available.

This is also a one-year trial period that is automatically extended for $ 4.99 / month when the year is over. So if you don't want to be charged, don't forget to set a reminder to cancel one year from now. You can manage your subscriptions from the settings screen of any iOS device.

