How to set up a Chromecast

Google’s Chromecast is so easy to use that anyone with a smartphone, tablet or laptop can stream their favorite programs or movies on their television in just a few seconds. But it can take some time if you are not completely familiar with the hardware. Fortunately, we are there to ensure that you go through the installation process.

Before you set up your shiny new Chromecast or Chromecast Ultra, you want to make sure you have a decent internet connection (at least 5 Mbps for HD; 20-25 Mbps for 4K) and a smartphone with access to the Apple App Store or Google Play to download the Google Home application.

Ready? Let’s start.

Step 1: Unpack your Chromecast and make sure that the Chromecast, the Micro USB to USB power cable and the wall adapter are inside.

Then Baker / Digital Trends

Step 2: Connect the Micro USB cable to your Chromecast and plug the wide end of your Chromecast into an open HDMI port on your TV.

Step 3: You must connect the USB cable to power the Chromecast. If your TV has a USB power port, connect it there. If the port works, you should see a little LED on your Chromecast light up. If it does not light up, remove the USB from the port, connect it to the USB wall charger and connect the charger to the nearest power outlet. If necessary, you can purchase an HDMI extension cable to extend the range from your Chromecast to your nearest outlet.

You must connect the USB cable to power the Chromecast. If your TV has a USB power port, connect it there. If the port works, you should see a little LED on your Chromecast light up. If it does not light up, remove the USB from the port, connect it to the USB wall charger and connect the charger to the nearest power outlet.

Step 4: Switch on your TV and switch to the corresponding HDMI source. You know you have the correct entry as soon as you see the ‘Setup’ screen.

Step 5: You can set your Chromecast with your laptop at chromecast.com/setup, or you can set it with your tablet or smartphone by downloading the Google Home app.

Step 6: After you download the app and accept the terms of service in the Google Home app, tap Devices in the top right corner of the screen.

After you download the app and accept the terms of service in the Google Home app, tap Devices in the top right corner of the screen. Step 7: After you give the app access to your location, Google Home will find the Chromecast that is closest to you. After choosing your Chromecast, tap Set and then tap Continue.

Google Help

Step 8: After the app has connected to the Chromecast, tap Continue.

After the app has connected to the Chromecast, tap Continue. Step 9: A code should then appear on your telephone and TV. If they match, tap I see the code.

Google Help

Step 10: Choose a name for your Chromecast (hopefully something fun and smart) and then tap Continue.

Step 11: After you’ve given it a name, set up your Chromecast to connect to your Wi-Fi network by entering your password in the space provided.

Google Help

As soon as your Chromecast connects to WiFi, you are all set. If the device failed to connect, you might want to check if your computer or mobile devices are compatible with your Chromecast. If you’re still having trouble, visit the Chromecast Help Forum. Some phones, computers, and routers may require special instructions depending on how old or new your software is. To personalize your Chromecast, consider signing in to your Google account on the device, but make sure you turn off email notifications unless you want to receive regular news and updates about the best use of your device. You will also be treated to a video ‘How to cast’, which you can watch below.

Also read our article with tips and tricks for Chromecast to get the most out of your new streaming partner.

Recommendations from the editors