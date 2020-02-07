How to sell your old Samsung Galaxy (without rip-off)

If you are tempted by the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus or another new smartphone, you should sell your old mobile phone. Many used Samsung Galaxy smartphones change hands every day, but you have to plan properly if you want to get the best price.

Regardless of whether you want to sell a Galaxy S10, S9 Plus or S8: the sooner you do this, the more money you are likely to make. Let’s take a closer look at how you can sell your old Samsung Galaxy.

Sell ​​it directly on Craigslist, eBay, etc

There is a lively trade in used Samsung Galaxy smartphones on eBay, Craigslist and other websites where you can sell your old mobile phone directly to a private buyer. The prices are variable and not as easy as some of your other options below. However, this may be the most lucrative way to dispose of your old handset.

You can set your own offer price and possibly get a quick sale. However, you should be prepared to put up with wasted time, spam, and a bit of trouble sending the phone or meeting someone who exchanges it for cash.

Our recommended service in this category is Swappa as it protects buyers and sellers well. It is completely free to list your Galaxy on Swappa. An additional sales fee will be charged for potential buyers. Review photos are reviewed by staff and an IMEI review is performed to ensure that the handset is not stolen or blacklisted. You should include the shipping costs in the price and be ready for dispatch within two days after receipt of payment.

Exchange it for credit

If you don’t mind accepting gift vouchers or credits, you can exchange your phone online or in stores at various locations. Enter a few simple details in an online form or take it to a store and get it evaluated quickly. If you are satisfied with the offer, you can return your phone free of charge by post or at the handover. There are many options here, but Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Verizon, and Best Buy are among the largest.

Samsung usually also offers a trade-in deal for used devices. Depending on the model and condition of your old phone, you can get up to $ 500 in credit for buying a Galaxy Note 10 Plus, for example. It may be worth waiting for the Galaxy S20 to be announced at Unpacked to see if this or a similar offer is available.

Sell ​​it to a company

There are a lot of companies interested in buying old electronics that will make your old Samsung Galaxy device happy. You can enter details in an online form and receive an offer in seconds. You often receive free shipping packaging. You will receive payment by check or PayPal within a few days of sending your phone. However, be honest about the condition of your phone when requesting a quote as it only pays off after a satisfactory check.

One of the biggest players in this category is Gazelle and there is an associated service called ecoATM, which is an automated kiosk where you can put your old galaxy to get money on the spot. You can find the kiosks in shopping malls across the country. Other services worth visiting include Glyde, uSell, Decluttr and Blazing Electronics.

How much is your old galaxy worth?

To find the best price, you have to research. You can link to an aggregation site like Flipsy or SellMyCellPhones. Note, however, that not all options are listed there. We have calculated some average prices for you so that you can see how much three different handsets could be retrieved if you sold them at the time of publication. Note that prices fluctuate and tend to decrease with age of the mobile phone. These prices are based on a fully functional phone in good condition with a cable, charger and box. Unless otherwise stated, these are cash offers. Remember that you also have to pay for packaging and postage with eBay and Swappa.

Used 64GB Galaxy S8 on Verizon in good condition

Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

Swappa: $ 203

eBay: $ 191

Blazing electronics: $ 122

Decluttr: $ 107

uSell: $ 101

Amazon: $ 100 (gift card)

Best buy: $ 80 (gift card)

Walmart: $ 65 (gift card)

Used 64GB Galaxy S9 Plus at AT&T in good condition

Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

eBay: $ 320

Swappa: $ 298

Glowing electronics: $ 192

Decluttr: $ 182

Amazon: $ 150 (gift card)

US sales: $ 150

Best buy: $ 140 (gift card)

Walmart: $ 120 (gift card)

Unlocked used 128 GB Galaxy S10 in good condition

Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

eBay: $ 478

Swappa: $ 471

Decluttr: $ 333

Flaming electronics: $ 322

uSale: $ 310

Walmart: $ 200 (gift card)

Take away tips

Selling soon : The earlier you sell, the more you get. When a new Samsung Galaxy model is announced, many people rush to sell their old phones and raise money to upgrade to the latest and greatest, so prices can go down significantly. It’s based on supply and demand, but prices will surely drop over time. It’s worth noting that some websites limit your price, but give you 30 days to send in the Galaxy.

: The earlier you sell, the more you get. When a new Samsung Galaxy model is announced, many people rush to sell their old phones and raise money to upgrade to the latest and greatest, so prices can go down significantly. It’s based on supply and demand, but prices will surely drop over time. It’s worth noting that some websites limit your price, but give you 30 days to send in the Galaxy. Do your homework : Browse all options for the best available offer. Sometimes a trade-in from your mobile operator is worthwhile, or you are willing to take less cash to get it straight away. However, if you don’t do any research, you don’t know what it’s a fair price.

: Browse all options for the best available offer. Sometimes a trade-in from your mobile operator is worthwhile, or you are willing to take less cash to get it straight away. However, if you don’t do any research, you don’t know what it’s a fair price. Wipe your phone completely before you sell it: You don’t want your old photos or other personal data to get into the wrong hands. So make sure you back up valuable files and reset the phone to factory settings. Don’t forget Factory Reset Protection – our guide to erasing your Android phone has everything you need to know.

Editor’s recommendations