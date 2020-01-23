Fans have the opportunity not to miss a minute of Y&R. Credit: CBS

How to see The Young and the Restless when an episode is paused or interrupted has been in the minds of fans lately. The CBS soap opera is plagued by the latest news, which takes up the time frame of the show, especially by the hearing about impeachment at the moment.

Fans need to know what’s going on with Y&R. Are the consequences moving to the next day? Do fans have to watch online or through the app, as NBC does at Days of our Lives? What is the best way to keep up with the CBS day theater?

The answer is that there is no specific answer. It all depends on whether the episode aired nationally or if it aired in part of the United States. For example, one day this week, CBS decided to postpone the episode by one day because Y&R was brought forward nationally.

We are these sisters! RT if you do it too. #YR pic.twitter.com/34YNTZ7gps

– Young and restless (@YandR_CBS) January 23, 2020

Another day it was partially or fully broadcast in different parts of the county. The network sent a scrolling message on the screen during the new Y&R episode to inform viewers of two things. First, the show can be paused. Two, if any, fans could watch the entire episode later that evening on CBS.com or CBS All Access.

Yes, it’s confusing, but that’s because there is no clear plan. CBS takes the preliminary decision or interruptions day after day. The daily approach is to find the best way to ensure that fans don’t miss a minute of excitement in Genoa. If the drama is suppressed too much during the day, it will fail because of how and when the plot lines planned by Y & R should unfold.

There are a few things that fans can do if The Young and the Restless are prevented. First, if there is a new episode, read the running message at the bottom of the screen if one appears. It will probably tell you exactly how to watch.

ChtAttention to all # YR fans 🚨 Today’s episode is available at https://t.co/o4YCrqFQag and @CBSAllAccess! You can view it here: https://t.co/MvHXDVDWRM pic.twitter.com/4u2zYhZGnl

– Young and restless (@YandR_CBS) January 23, 2020

Second, follow the show on Twitter. Every day, the official account for the CBS soap opera informed fans what was going on with the show. It may be later in the day. Therefore, check Twitter regularly.

Finally, you can check with CBS All Access, CBS.com or CBS to see if new episodes are available. The latter may not be available until the next day, while the app and online offering are usually uploaded the same day in the evening.

The Young and the Restless air on CBS on weekdays.