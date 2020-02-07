How to see the democratic debate tonight

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

(CNN) – Democratic presidential candidates for 2020 will open the debate tonight in New Hampshire after the chaotic Iowa rallies on Monday.

ABC, WMUR-TV and Apple News are jointly organizing the eighth Democratic National Committee-approved debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, a few days before February 11 in New Hampshire.

When is the debate?

The debate will be broadcast live from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. ET.

How can i see it

The debate is broadcast nationwide on ABC and locally on WMUR-TV. ABC News will follow the debate about ABC News Live live on Apple News, Roku, Hulu, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, the ABC News website and mobile apps. WMUR-TV will follow the debate live on www.WMUR.com and the WMUR mobile app.

The debate is broadcast nationwide on ABC and locally on WMUR-TV. ABC News will follow the debate about ABC News Live live on Apple News, Roku, Hulu, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, the ABC News website and mobile apps. WMUR-TV will follow the debate live on www.WMUR.com and the WMUR mobile app.

Who is debating?

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Who moderates?

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate the debate. Adam Sexton and Monica Hernandez from WMUR-TV join them.

Who didn’t make the cut?

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick

How was the stage decided?

The DNC has identified two ways to qualify for the New Hampshire debate. Candidates could either qualify by recruiting at least one promised Iowa Caucuses delegate, or by fulfilling both an electoral requirement and a basic fundraising requirement.

For query requirements, candidates had to meet either the four query threshold or the early status query threshold as described by the DNC. For the threshold of four votes, candidates had to receive 5% or more support in at least four votes, which could be national or state polls in a state in New Hampshire, South Carolina and / or Nevada. For the electoral threshold for early elections, candidates had to receive at least 7% support in two individual elections in New Hampshire, South Carolina and / or Nevada.

To meet the requirements for fundraising at the grassroots level, candidates had to submit a certificate on Friday at 9:00 a.m. Received states. The qualified donations had to be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 6th.

What happened in the last debate?

In an exciting and dramatic exchange in the moments following the CNN-Des Moines Register debate in January, Warren Sanders accused her of calling her a liar on national television. Sanders replied that it was Warren who called him a liar and said they shouldn’t talk about it now.

Warren and Sanders disagreed over whether he told her about the presidential election during a private dinner in 2018 that a woman couldn’t win. Neither of them confirmed their previous statements during the debate.

There was some controversy on stage during the debate, but overall the four candidates leading the Iowa election – Biden, Buttigieg, Sanders and Warren – were generally cautious.

The Iowa debate also brought the most extensive democratic race foreign policy debate up to date, with tensions in the Middle East highlighting the issue.

In a short but direct debate between Warren and Buttigieg about healthcare, not only were the key differences in the race highlighted, but also how the two candidates are likely to pursue each other in the coming months.

