How to see the democratic debate on iPhone, iPad, Mac

Apple News is launching a presidential debate for the first time, where democratic candidates will meet at St. Anselm College tonight, February 7th. Apple News acts as an official partner of ABC News and WMUR-TV. Follow us to learn how to follow the debate on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

We heard back in December that Apple would partner with ABC to hold a variety of presidential elections through to inauguration in 2021.

One of the special elements of this collaboration is that Apple News will be ABC News’ official partner tonight, February 7, at 8:00 p.m., to launch the democratic presidential debate. ET / 5 p.m. PT (reporting before the event from one hour earlier).

Don’t forget that you can send one more question to candidates on Apple News’s dedicated election reporting page.

Watch the first Apple News Presidential Debate on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Visit the 2020 Election Reporting Center in Apple News on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to watch the debate (it will likely be published in the Today news tab of Apple News tonight). Apple will also offer a live stream on Apple TV Alternatively, you can use the ABC News app to follow the debate Or you can watch ABC News’s live YouTube stream on any device

You can find detailed guides on candidates and current topics for the presidential election and much more in Apple News 2020, the linchpin for reporting on presidential elections.

Here are the candidates who will take part in the debate:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar

Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

Billions investor Tom Steyer

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

