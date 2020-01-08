How to score Amazon's Best Lightning & Daily Deals

Loading...

Today is not Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday or Boxing Day – but, even without a special holiday opportunity, Amazon is still on sale from 2020. The giant shopping destination for, well, everything continues to roll in the second week from January (with more accessible Deals of the day to more elusive Lightning deals and more).

Below we answer all the necessary questions about how, when and where you can find these legendary Amazon discounts – along with five of today’s top scores that you want to add as quickly as possible.

What are Lightning deals?

Lightning offers are temporary discounts (between two and six hours) on selected best-selling Amazon products. These volatile items are assigned to one purchase per shopper and last until the time limit has expired or the stock is sold out – meaning it is best to add that Lightning Deal to the shopping cart and settle it before it disappears.

What are Deals of the day?

Deals of the day are discounts on selected Amazon products that last all day (instead of a limited hour or stock window) and that are available all year round on the landing page of Amazon Today’s Deals.

When and where can I shop Lightning Deals?

Lightning offers are also available all year round on the landing page of the Today site.

Can I receive notifications about Lightning Deals and Deals of the Day?

In addition to signing up for Amazon’s daily email for sales alerts for specific items, you can also view Lightning Deals before they go live by selecting the “View this deal” option as you browse through upcoming sales. All selected items are displayed in a personalized “Watched Deals” section of the Today’s Deals page, along with an automatic alert sent to Amazon-app phones when the deal goes live.

What are the best deals for Amazon today?

We are so happy that you asked – because we have already searched pages with discount goods and have completed the top five today. From premium Flywheel spin bikes to advanced Philips Sonicare toothbrushes, your clock for adding to cart is ticking.

