How to reshape the Queens bus network (step 1: drive people crazy)

The bus routes in Queens have largely remained the same since the 1940s. The MTA says it is about scrapping this card and developing a new Queens bus network from scratch. However, when the agency released its draft plan in late December, many district bus drivers who said the changes made their commuting more difficult were faced with backlash.

At a public workshop hosted by the MTA in Far Rockaway on Wednesday evening, participants were invited to sit at tables in groups of no more than ten participants. Each participant had a planning assistant to use cards to compare the old bus network with the new suggestions and to collect comment cards.

Many drivers said they showed up to express their outrage at the proposal to get rid of the Q53 bus that runs from Woodside to the Rockaways on the north side. The MTA draft plan intersects the Q53, but retains the Q52, which largely follows the same route but does not extend as far north to include the 75th Street-Jackson Heights transit hub, which is connected to multiple subway and bus routes ,

A map of the current bus routes Q52 and Q53.

(MTA)

District director Lew Simon said he was concerned about the impact on beach traffic to the Rockaways in the summer.

“If we take the 53 away, the shops at the western end of the peninsula will be destroyed,” said Simon.

Jim Burke, a resident of Rockaway Park, said it was incorrect to call the Q52 a replacement for the 53 because it did not reach Jackson Heights.

“I have to take three buses to get to the Jackson Heights Hub,” said Burke. “That’s crazy.”

The assembly woman Stacey Pheffer Amato described the Q53 as a “lifeline”.

“It’s our only place to get to the other main hubs,” said Amato. “We are all talking about taking cars off the street. Well, in this community we sit in our cars if you make it difficult for us to commute. “

The MP, who represents the 23rd district, said she supports pricing for traffic jams because she believed the additional funds could be used for buses from the outskirts.

“I wouldn’t support that if I knew I was getting less,” said Amato. “So I feel very burned in that sense.”

Tabitha Decker, the deputy general manager of TransitCenter, said that any changes to the bus network should be cause for concern, but this plan contains solid basic principles for accelerating buses.

“In this proposal, you see new connections to some of the airports, you see new connections within the district that are really important,” said Decker. “They see how they balance the positions of bus stops and try to speed up journeys.”

During the workshop, a man hovered quietly between the stations, listening and barely speaking. Mark Holmes is the Chief Officer for Operations Planning for MTA buses. In other words, he’s responsible for this redesign.

“I grew up in Queens and took buses,” Holmes told WNYC. “I know firsthand.”

Holmes said he understands that no matter what the final redesign plan looks like, some drivers will no doubt be unhappy.

“We want to make sure that we please most of our customers and know that we are trying to do the right thing,” said Holmes.

When asked if the agency would reconsider its initial plans to cut Q53 based on what they heard in these feedback sessions, Holmes replied, “Without a doubt, a short answer.”

“We would have to go back to the drawing board on this and on many other topics that we heard from our drivers,” he said.

The MTA will hold additional workshops across Queens by mid-March. They expect to release a final version of the bus map in late spring.

We the Commuters is a weekly newsletter about transit and commuting from WNYC and Gothamist. Sign up every Thursday for the important commuter reporting that arrives in your inbox.

Loading … (TagsToTranslate) npr