How to reset your Apple ID password

Everyone with an iPhone, iPad, iPod or Apple Watch has an Apple ID. It is an essential condition to get the most out of Apple’s services, including the iTunes Store, App Store, Apple Music and iCloud. However, an Apple ID is not the only account with login information that you need today, and there is always the possibility that you will forget certain login information, such as your important password.

Fortunately, there is no reason to panic if you forget your Apple ID password. There are steps you can take to reset it, all of which are fairly simple. However, Apple cannot simply tell you what your current password is, not even via email. Instead, any method of handling a forgotten Apple ID password must be completely reset. Here’s how to do it.

How to reset your password using the Apple ID account page

Step 1: To get started, go to appleid.apple.com and click Forgot Apple ID or Password in the middle of the page. Note: Your password can automatically pre-populate the login screen in a drop-down menu, especially if you have checked the Remember me box, so find it first and click to see if it works.

Step 2: You will be taken to a page where you enter your Apple ID (in most cases this is the primary email address for your Apple account) and then to a new page where you enter your name and the email address associated with the account. Click Continue and then select I need to reset my password.

Note: If you have set up two-factor authentication for your account, your screen will look different and you will be asked to confirm your telephone number (more on that later).

Step 3: You can now choose how you want to reset your password, whether by e-mail or by answering a number of security questions. Which option you choose is based on your personal preference.

Step 4: If you choose the e-mail method, Apple is asked to send instructions to the primary e-mail address you used to start this process, or a rescue e-mail if you decide to create one. You know that the e-mail has been sent when you see that the e-mail has been sent with a large green check mark. If you cannot find the email, check your Spam, Junk, and Recycle Bin folders or repeat the steps above to have the email resent. To answer the security questions, you must confirm your date of birth and answer specific questions before you can create a new password.

If you ever forget the answers to your security questions

If you have forgotten your password, answering security questions is one of the quickest ways to return to your account to make changes. After all, only you – or someone you know very well – would know the answers to questions like “Who was your favorite teacher?” But what if you forgot the answers to your own security questions? Fortunately, changing them in the event that you do so is also a simple process (although you need access to your password to change them). Here’s how.

Step 1: Go to iforgot.apple.com and enter your Apple ID.

Step 2: Select I need to reset my security questions and click Continue.

Step 3: Enter your password and then click Continue.

Step 4: Choose three questions from the drop-down menus and provide the correct answers. That is it!

If you use two-factor authentication

Setting up and enabling two-factor authentication – which is different from two-step authentication – will make it even easier to reset your password because you can access your password directly from a trusted iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch or the Apple ID account page. If you are unsure whether you have trusted devices, do not do so; when you set up two-factor authentication, you created trusted devices. An access code must also be enabled on all iOS devices.

Use your iOS device

Step 1: Go to Settings> (your name)> Password and security.

Step 2: Tap Change password at the top.

Step 3: You will be asked to enter your access code. Enter your new password when done.

Use the Apple ID account page

Step 1: Go to iforgot.apple.com and enter the trusted phone number that you specified when you set up two-factor authentication.

Step 2: Click Continue to send a notification to a trusted iPhone, iPad or iPod.

Step 3: When you receive the notification on your iOS device, tap Allow.

Step 4: Follow the given steps, enter your access code and reset your password.

Note: If you no longer have access to a trusted device and cannot set up a new device, the process for changing your password becomes a little more complicated. Bypassing two-factor authentication is possible, but it is difficult and it may take a few days to verify before you can change your password.

How to reset your password using Account Recovery

If you don’t have your trusted iOS device nearby, you can still reset your password by requesting an account recovery. This is best used when your device is lost or stolen and you want access to your account while at the same time denying access to anyone trying to impersonate you. However, this process can take several days, depending on how much information you have provided to prove your identity.

Step 1: As you go through the steps to reset your password on iForgot or iOS, you should see an option to request an Account Recovery.

Step 2: Enter a number where you can be reached when your account is ready, and then enter the verification code sent to you to verify your information. After verification you will receive confirmation that your request has been received and you will be contacted when your account is ready.

Step 3: After a while your account will be ready and you will be contacted by text message or telephone call.

Step 4: Go to iforgot.apple.com, enter your Apple ID and confirm the number you used in step two.

Step 5: You will receive an account recovery code via a text or phone call, which must be entered in the appropriate field on iForgot.

Step 6: Click Continue and you will be taken to a new page where you can create a new password, verify your trusted phone number and log in.

Regardless of how you reset your password, you must log in to your Apple account with your new password and also update your password in the Settings menu on all your devices. This way you never have to worry that you no longer have an Apple account.

