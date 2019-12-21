How to reset Windows

Loading...

Windows computers are rarely faster and easier to use than the day they left the factory. Over time, the accumulation of files, incorrectly configured settings, and other factors slows performance and affects programs & # 39; s. If you find that your applications are not working as you expect and opening and saving files takes longer than normal, you would not be the first to wish you could turn the clock back.

You may want to sell or give away your Windows 10 machine (so that you can buy something powerful). In that case, you want to ensure that all your personal data and applications are deleted to protect your privacy. Fortunately, the reset function of Windows 10 offers you an easy way to start over. This way you can reset Windows 10 at the factory and return it to the most pristine state.

First make a backup of your belongings!

Before resetting your system, you want to back up important information that you don't want to lose. This includes documents, photos, music and films, but there are also other items to back up. Make sure you know all your saved passwords, export all your browser bookmarks, and have installation files for all the software you want to reinstall – or know where to get them.

Also make sure that you back up app-specific data, such as custom filters stored in a photo utility, save files from your favorite games, and back up emails when using an offline client.

Reset Windows 10

The reset function of Windows 10 can be found in the primary Settings menu. With this feature, your Windows 10 installation returns to the default state it was in when Windows 10 was first installed. Please note that this may differ technically from a "factory reset" depending on the manufacturer of your machine.

Consult your documentation or call technical support if you want to leave your PC as it was when you first removed it from the box. The manufacturer may have special partitions on the hard disk or may provide a factory recovery image.

Step 1: Open the settings menu by clicking on the Notifications icon on the taskbar or by pressing the Windows + A button. Then click All Settings. Or you can just search for Settings on the search bar if you prefer.

Step 2: Click on Update and security and then choose Recovery from the menu on the left.

The following page contains two options. The first, Reset this PC is the method we are going to use, but the second is worth considering if you have a bit more technical skills.

Advanced boot is used to adjust your computer to a deeper level or to install a completely different operating system. This is useful if your manufacturer provides a factory recovery image or external drive with the image to restore your machine to factory status. Unless you are completely sure that you understand what each of the options in this setting does, it is probably best to leave it alone.

Step 3: When you are finished, click the Get Started button under the Reset this PC heading. A new window appears with two options: Save my files and Delete all.

Step 4: Decide if you want to keep all your files and folders, or really want to start all over again, and then retrieve your personal data from your backup solution. Whichever you choose, all your applications must be reinstalled and your settings, such as your Start menu, return to the default values.

Step 5: Click on the option that suits you. If you choose to save my files, go to step 7.

Step 6: If you choose to delete everything, by default the system will only delete your files instead of cleaning the disk – that's the best choice if you give the PC away or sell it.

You can click on "Change settings" if you want to change these settings. You can choose to delete only your files instead of cleaning the disk and delete all files from only the Windows disk or all disks.

If your computer has multiple internal drives, you can also erase only the primary drive (the one with Windows) or all attached drives. Click on Show me the list of affected disks to know exactly what will be included in the reset process.

Now continue with step 8.

Step 7: If you choose to save my files, the system offers a list of conventional programs installed on your computer (programs & # 39; s not installed in the Microsoft Store) on the next screen. Click List of apps to be removed in the Done dialog to reset this PC to see which apps are being deleted. This list will be saved on your desktop when you have finished the recovery process. Click on Reset.

Step 8: After you have completed the steps for preparing for the reset, you will see the final choice. Click Reset to continue.

Your PC will then automatically restart and begin the reset process. This can take an hour or more, so if you use a laptop, it is a good idea to connect the power cord. It can restart itself multiple times. Wait until Windows has restarted and the installation process has begun and then enter your personal details and login.

Once you confirm that everything works, you must update all of your important & # 39; s drivers and install good antivirus software so that you are protected.

Reset Windows 7

Windows 7 does not have the built-in renewal and reset options found in newer versions. Users with these operating systems have two choices when they want to perform a factory reset. The first is to completely reinstall Windows, which is not a factory reset at all, unless you have all original factory-supplied installation media available.

Note: Microsoft will end support for Windows 7 in January 2020. It is a very good idea to go to Windows 10 when this happens, because Windows 7 will no longer receive important security updates and will remain vulnerable. You can still do this for free if necessary.

Step 1: Open Recovery by searching for Windows.

Step 2: Select Advanced Recovery Options.

Step 3: Click Reinstall Windows.

View our Windows 7 reinstallation guide for more detailed instructions.

Your second option is to use a recovery program or recovery partition provided by the manufacturer. Here are common names for recovery software from every major PC manufacturer. By entering these terms in the Windows desktop search application, you can find them.

Acer : Acer eRecovery or Acer Recovery Management.

: Acer eRecovery or Acer Recovery Management. Asus : Asus Recovery Partition or AI Recovery.

: Asus Recovery Partition or AI Recovery. valley : Dell Factory Image Restore, DataSafe, Dell Backup & Recovery and various other names.

: Dell Factory Image Restore, DataSafe, Dell Backup & Recovery and various other names. PK : HP System Recovery or Recovery Manager.

: HP System Recovery or Recovery Manager. Lenovo: Rescue and Recovery or ThinkVantage Recovery (on ThinkPads).

You can also access recovery from outside of Windows, which is useful if you cannot find the software or if Windows is not loading. To do this, restart your computer and pay close attention to the boot screen that appears before Windows loads. Keep an eye on a shortcut that takes you to the recovery interface. In most cases, the key is F11.

