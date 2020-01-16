If a slow iPhone drives you crazy, an old battery can be the culprit. Fortunately, there are different ways to relieve your frustration and we will show you exactly how to replace the battery of your iPhone. All of these methods will cost you some money, but they will probably save you an even more expensive fate: having to replace your entire phone. Battery replacements for iPhones are available from various sources and we will guide you through the process to decide which method is best for you.

How batteries work

Before you make decisions, you need to understand what happens to your iPhone battery over time. Lithium-ion batteries (Li-ion batteries), the type that the iPhone uses, are considered consumables because they are known to deteriorate over time. It’s not a quality issue, it’s just the way they work. The age of the battery is measured in battery cycles: one cycle is equivalent to draining the battery to 0% and fully recharging the battery to 100% in one go. This can take any time, because you will not drain your battery up to 0% every day and go down 100%. It may take a day, two days, or longer to complete a battery cycle.

The iPhone packs an estimated 500 battery cycles before it starts to deteriorate, meaning that if you have owned your phone for two or more years, you will have charged enough battery cycles to degrade the battery to just 80% of full capacity. When the amount of charge that the battery can hold decreases, you will notice that your battery runs out faster and needs to be charged more often.

The age of the battery depends not only on time, but also on how you use your phone and the effect that your use has on the life of the battery. As batteries run out, this is reflected in the performance of your phone and the ability of the phone to access enough juice to do the things you want. With iOS 11 or higher you can check the overall life of your battery under Settings> Battery> Battery status> Maximum capacity. You can also view the load levels of the last few days and even the percentage of time you spend on each app on your phone. This will help you decide whether or not to invest in a new battery.

Controversial throttling

In December 2017, Apple shocked its iPhone customers by confirming that it intentionally slows down iPhones after the batteries reach a certain age. That’s because older batteries can cause some iPhones to turn off unexpectedly and chokes can help the phone handle the output power of these older batteries more efficiently. It made sense, but customers were not satisfied – partly because they didn’t understand why the performance of their phone, which many had tolerated for a long time, was so poor, and partly because Apple’s perceived secret on this subject seemed deceptive.

After Apple became clear about this, it attempted to re-establish its relationship with iPhone owners by offering replacement batteries for eligible phones for most of a year with eligible phones that have a significant amount of capacity over time. had lost. This battery replacement program served iPhone owners until the end of 2018. After that, the battery replacements went back to their normal price for everyone.

Although that discount program has ended, you can still choose to replace your iPhone’s battery, which should improve the performance of the device and save you from buying a whole new iPhone. Here are some ways to get a new battery.

Replace the battery via Apple

Trevor Mogg / DT

The most convenient and reliable way to replace your iPhone’s battery is to do it directly through Apple. Replace your old battery with a new one. For iPhone X, XS, XS Max, XR, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max and 11, the cost is $ 69 for a model outside the warranty that is not covered by AppleCare +. For an iPhone SE, 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus and all other eligible models, the price outside the warranty is $ 49. Phones that are still under warranty or that fall under AppleCare +, get free battery replacement. We recommend that you follow the Apple route because you do not invalidate your device’s warranty or you risk damaging your iPhone by replacing the battery in another way. This also ensures that you receive a genuine Apple battery and not an after-market alternative.

If you purchased an iPhone 6S between September and October 2015 and your iPhone is randomly terminated, you may be eligible for a free battery replacement. Apple has a tool to help you find out if your phone is eligible. To replace the battery, your phone must not show any water damage or screen cracks. You can chat online with Apple technology if you have any questions.

Another simple way to start the process is to go to the nearest Apple Store, which can take one visit or a few days. Best Buy is now also an authorized Apple repairer, so if there are no Apple Stores nearby, Best Buy is a good option. With the addition of Best Buy, eight out of ten Apple customers live within 20 minutes of an Apple-recognized service provider. If you are in a more remote area where there are no authorized repair centers, you can always send your iPhone to Apple for the battery change, but the process takes considerably longer because you have to wait for Apple to send you a box to send in your iPhone , send it, have Apple replace the battery and then send it back to you.

Tip: you can make an appointment in advance at your local Apple Store via the Apple Store app on your iPhone or iPad, as well as on the Genius Bar website.

Replace the battery yourself

It is possible to replace the iPhone battery yourself, but that is not for the faint of heart. This is largely because iPhone devices use a lot of glue and other materials that you have to navigate through, and it can be tricky, with many consecutive steps that can be time consuming. If you do it yourself, this also affects the integrity of the watertight capabilities that Apple has added, starting with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

You can follow detailed instructions from websites such as iFixit, which also sells kits with the tools needed to replace your iPhone’s battery. Most of these kits cost around $ 30, slightly cheaper than having Apple do it, but then you do all the work, the work is not guaranteed, and if something goes wrong, you are alone. IFixit guides are available for iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. You don’t have to change the batteries of the iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max or newer iPhone batteries very quickly.

Have your battery replaced by an external repair shop

If you or someone you know has ever cracked an iPhone screen and repaired it in one of these stores, you should be somewhat familiar with the pros and cons. Although the prices at repair shops almost always exceed those of Apple, you are at the mercy of the guarantee of the independent store and the willingness of the owner to respect it. Replacing a battery at a repair shop is likely to work cheaper than an Apple service outside the warranty period because the stores are motivated to earn your business. However, you have no guarantees about the origin of your new battery and the quality of the work varies from store to store.

Bottom line

Unless you have a really old iPhone, a non-defective battery should have enough life. If you use iOS 11 or newer, you can see exactly how healthy your battery is and take appropriate measures to reduce any problems. If you think you need to replace your battery, Apple offers reasonably priced options that will help you save your device regardless of age. Those with skilled hands may want to try a third-party kit and save a few dollars, and a third-party repair shop can save you some money without trying the repair yourself, but the rest of us, Apple or Best Buy professionals are ready to help you at a reasonable price and while maintaining your guarantee. Whether you decide to replace the battery of your iPhone or not, you should read our tips on how to save the battery of your smartphone.

