How to Remove Trailers from the Apple TV Home Screen

By default, Apple TV broadcasts full-screen trailers of Apple TV + shows and other sources on the Home screen. However, you can turn it off. Here’s how.

The standard configuration for an Apple TV running the latest tvOS 13 software is that the device presents the Apple TV application as the first application on the home screen. All of the apps in the first, first row (Apple calls it the “top shelf”) of the Apple TV home screen can display large animated previews of their content.

So, with the default arrangement of apps, the TV app will often seem to take control of the Apple TV with trailers of TV shows and movies that Apple promotes. It can be boring and potentially scary for kids, if Apple is promoting a horror movie or the latest episode of Servant, for example.

So how do you stop this? Well, there are two ways to remove or hide the trailers from the Apple TV home screen.

One option is to simply remove the TV app from the top line. Applications on the second line or beyond do not have the ability to preview Top Shelf content. So if you’re not really using the TV app, removing it from the top row is probably the best thing to do. You can move apps to Apple TV by long-pressing the touchpad; this will put the apps in shake mode, as will the operation of the iPhone and iPad. You can then move the application to a new location.

Configure your TV app to display on the home screen instead instead.

Suppose, however, that you actually want to use the TV app and you don’t want to remove it from the top line. Fortunately, in tvOS 13.3, Apple has added an option that allows you to customize the content that the TV app will display in its Top Shelf presentation. The default is “Watch” mode, which means you see the panoramic trailers for movies and TV shows chosen by Apple newsrooms.

The other option is called Up Next. This shows you your personal queue of episodes currently playing and coming, and you can click on a title to pick up where you left off from the Home screen. It’s the same Up Next queue that you’ll find in the TV app itself, but conveniently elevated on the Apple TV home screen. To change this setting:

Open the Settings app on Apple TV. Select “Applications”. Select “TV”. Scroll to the “Home screen” setting. Click the touchpad to switch between modes. It will be set by default to What to watch. Go to Up Next.

And that’s all. No more trailers for things you don’t control on your Apple TV. New to Apple TV? Find this and other tips in our getting started guide.

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to generate income. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfLZq0b8NSE (/ integrated)