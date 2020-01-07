Loading...

Because it can go wrong SO easily

We all had to remove the fake tan before. Whether it’s a tanning disaster – revealing obvious lines on your wrists, stripes that make you look like a tiger, or fingers so multicolored that you plan to wear gloves for work (in July). Or, you might just need to get rid of an uneven four-day tan. The art of fake tanning is something everyone should know.

Even if you’ve invested in the best fake tan and shared all the fake tan tips we could possibly give you, chances are you are not 100% successful. But don’t worry, you are not alone.

Fortunately, there are ways to remove a terracotta disaster and give you a more naturally sunny glow. We spoke to Jules Von Hep, fake tanning guru and founder of Isle of Paradise, who gave us all the tips and tricks to eliminate fake tanning.

How to remove the fake tan

“Don’t panic. You will eventually remove the tan in patches and it will become a snowball effect,” warns Jules.

Instead, try using a light body polish (choose from the best body scrubs) mixed with a small amount of bath or massage oil and repeat this several times for a uniform fade. (The oil breaks down the DHA in the tanning liquid – a good thing to remember if you’ve just had a spray tan. Don’t moisturize your body with anything containing oils, use a body cream instead. )

Otherwise, take a trip to your local pool if you don’t mind being streaked in public (yes, really). “Go swimming,” recommends Jules. “Chlorine will break the tan. In the showers after, take a pair of exfoliating gloves and work in circular motions. Hammams and saunas will also soften the tan. “

If it’s all gone to waste and you need to get rid of your tan immediately, then look no further than Bondi Sands Self Tan Eraser. When this great product was launched, it sold out in three hours, which shows how many of us want to know how to remove the fake tan. It can be used on old tans or freshly applied bronze. Just pump on the skin, smooth over the area to be diffused, leave on for five minutes and then wipe with a damp cloth. It’s so easy.

How to remove false traces of tanning

If your self-tanning session has turned into a streaky mess, don’t panic. The easiest way to say goodbye to the incompatible colors of your limbs is to bathe and fill it with bath oil, which will soften the tan. While you’re at it, use a remover glove in circular motions – this will ensure that any stubborn patches are removed evenly.

How to remove fake tan from hands and feet

Orange, uneven hands and stained feet are often the biggest gift you ever hit the bottle, but luckily a staple in the kitchen cupboard might be the answer to your prayers.

Add two tablespoons of baking soda to a little water and mix to create a paste. Then rub it on your hands or feet, leave it on for a few minutes, and make sure you haven’t missed any particularly bad folds before washing it.

How to remove fake tan patches before applying more

If you are a regular and avowed tan addict who cannot go a day without a little color, then it is so important that you remove your old tan before applying a new one. Jules, being the smart guy he is, created Isle of Paradise Over It Magic Self-Tan Eraser, which works best on a three-day tan. It contains glycolic acid to exfoliate the skin. Mist your whole body until the skin is saturated, wait five minutes, then jump in the shower and polish it with a sponge or flannel.

How to quickly remove the fake tan

Do you vaguely remember hearing something about lemons and erasing it like an old tale of women? It turns out there is something in it. “The old faithful combination of lemons and mixed sugar will work to some extent, but you really need a glove or a glove to deepen,” advises Jules.

It is also worth investing in ModelCo body scrub wipes – they are an essential part of the home tanning kit. You first use the granulated exfoliating side, which breaks down the tan, then the smooth side for the last bit of removal.

How to remove fake tan from clothes

Getting fake tan spots on your white shirts, master keys, or your super spenny The White Company can be an absolute nightmare. You should try to remove the stain while it is still wet.

Inverting the fabric and running it under cold water will help loosen the product, but try not to rub it as you may end up smearing and making it worse. Instead, mix lukewarm water and detergent and a sponge on the affected area, repeating until the stain is gone.

So here we are. We have just resolved all future fake tanning disasters.

Well, maybe not all of them. There will always be one …