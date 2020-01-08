How to record your computer screen

Loading...

Maybe you want to record your newest project or do a voice-over for an upcoming presentation at work. If you ever had to record something on your computer screen, you probably wanted an easy way to do this.

Although many computers have recording hardware such as microphones, software options for recording your screen quickly and easily are not always standard – that is, unless you know where to find these options and how to use them.

Here’s how you can record your computer screen with methods that work best for your needs, and with programs you may already have, whether you want to record with a free program or via a paid app with pro-level features.

How to record your screen in Windows

If you prefer not to download additional software, chances are that some of the apps that you have may already be able to record your screen, even if that is not their primary purpose. Here are several apps that you probably have access to right now, and how they can record for you.

Record your screen in PowerPoint

Did you not know that you could record your screen with PowerPoint? It is true – the latest versions of PowerPoint contain that feature. Here’s how to do it step by step:

Step 1: Go to the Insert tab and select Screen Capture.

Step 2: Click Select Area to choose the specific part of your screen that you want to include. If you want to record the entire screen, press the Windows key + Shift + F.

Step 3: Click the record button or press the Windows key + Shift + R.

Step 4: You can select Pause to pause the video when you want and Stop to end and save the video when you are done.

Step 5: Right-click the video frame and select Save Media As to save the recording. Then follow the instructions on the screen to save your recording.

When you are finished, you can save the video as a separate file that you can open or embed as you see fit. Editing and control options are then very limited, but it’s a great option for fast and dirty recording – especially if you do it for an impending presentation. And ignore the video enhancement tools that PowerPoint offers, such as changing the shape of the video, adding a border, and adding visual effects such as shadows, glow, and more.

Alternative offline apps for professional work

If you want an improved recording experience from an app that has been specially designed for more professional – and gaming-oriented – clips, it is best to download one of the apps below.

OBS Studio (free)

OBS Studio is one of the more advanced free available screen capture apps and is fully open source and offers unlimited full screen recordings without watermarks. It has built-in streaming functions for those who want to have a live audience while recording and has great hardware support, so a recording of 60 frames per second is perfectly possible.

It is more complete than some freemium apps and therefore it may take a little longer to set your personal preferences. However, it is still the best of the free screen capture apps available today.

Snagit ($ 50 +)

Snagit is more designed for startups than for gamers, with a lot of recording functions made for showing off products and creating your own marketing videos, practical functions, vlogs, and so on. If you are planning a comprehensive video with different types of video and multiple graphics, as well as screen capture, Snagit is an excellent choice for simpler needs. It costs $ 50, but if you don’t want to pay the privilege, the added features are worth it.

Record your screen on a Mac

MacOS screen recorder

The MacOS Mojave Update includes a feature that lets you record video from your screen and take screenshots with the MacOS screen capture tool.

Step 1: Press Command + Shift + 5 to open the screenshot toolbar.

Step 2: Decide if you want to record your entire screen or just a part of it and click on the respective button. If you have chosen the last one, you must select where you want to record, otherwise the recording will start immediately.

Step 3: When you have recorded everything you want, click the Stop button to stop recording.

Step 4: As part of this version of MacOS, they appear when a screenshot or recording is made as a thumbnail in the lower right corner of the screen. Click on it and choose a storage location.

QuickTime player

If you use an older version of MacOS, you can always use the QuickTime Player for standard screen recording (as well as audio recording). QuickTime recordings are not easy to edit in a message, but if you want a quick and easy recording method on MacOS, this is one of the simplest.

Step 1: Start QuickTime.

Step 2: Select File and choose New Screen Capture.

Step 3: To decide if mouse clicks and sounds appear in your recording or not, click on the small white arrow and select the appropriate options from the drop-down menu. With this menu you can also decide which camera you want to use if you have multiple cam options.

Step 4: Click on the red record button when you are finished.

Step 5: You must select what you want to record. Click once to record the entire screen. If you want to record only part of it, click and drag a box, and then click Start Recording.

Step 6: When you are finished, navigate to the menu bar and click the Stop Recording button indicated by the square symbol. If you have one, tap the correct symbol on your Touch Bar.

Step 7: To save your recording, click on File and then on Save and choose a suitable storage location and name for the recording.

