How to record calls on your iPhone

Our iPhones may be so advanced that we can order pizzas, call taxis, and document our heartbeat. However, when it comes to recording a simple phone call, we have to get going. Recording a call is not as easy as pressing a button on your iPhone. To do this, you need to install an app. There are many apps on the Apple App Store and on the web that show you how to record calls on an iPhone. Many of them promise crystal-clear quality, but only a few meet these requirements.

Professional tip: The GetHuman website is an excellent solution for recording customer calls. On this website, you can notify a specific company that you want an employee to contact.

We searched the internet for the best call pickups for your iPhone, tried different methods and apps, and created this list. Just make sure you keep it legal.

Editor’s note: There are federal and state laws for recording phone calls. As a rule, you shouldn’t have any legal problems if you both verbally agree to the admission. However, in some states, only one party approval is required. Therefore, check your state or local laws if you need further explanations.

How to record an outgoing call using an iPhone app

If you want the option to record both incoming and outgoing calls, a call recording app is the best choice. There aren’t many good free call recording apps out there, but there are a few options if you’re willing to pay a few dollars. We have tested a few call writers and believe that the following four options are the best.

Rev Call Recorder (free)

With this free app, you can record incoming and outgoing calls on your iPhone if you have a US phone number that you can register with. Here there is no subscription and no hidden costs, no limit on the length or number of calls you can record, and the quality is usually good. It works by setting up a three-way call so you have to merge on the recording line. However, this is quite simple. You can then download the audio file and work with it as you wish. If you’re wondering why it’s offered for free, Rev also offers a $ 1 per minute transcription service, performed by human translators, to ensure the highest accuracy. If you want a free call recording app, look no further – this is the only decent app available.

iOS

TapeACall Pro ($ 11)

If you don’t mind paying for a decent app, consider TapeACall Pro. For just $ 11, you get unlimited call recording time no matter who or where you call, for one year. The price for unlimited calls is $ 30 per year. It works a little differently than the other options listed here. A recording is started for incoming calls by placing the call partner on hold for a moment, opening the app and clicking on the record button. Once you’ve done all of this, the call is merged and saved with a remote recording service. For outgoing calls, open the app, press “Record”, call the desired subscriber and merge the call. TapeACall Pro does not notify the other party that you are recording the conversation. When you have finished recording, you can access the saved audio file directly on your smartphone.

iOS

Call Recorder Pro ($ 10)

You can record incoming or outgoing calls with this app. However, you first need to set up a three-way call by putting your call on hold, dialing the recorder through the app, and then merging the calls, which is a bit of a hassle. On the other hand, this means that you can easily record calls that are already being processed. It is a reliable service that makes it easy to manage your records. You can download and share them via SMS, email, Dropbox and other apps. The $ 10 fee gets you 300 minutes, but you can also buy 150 minutes for $ 5 or 30 minutes for $ 1.

iOS

IntCall Call Recorder

With Call Recorder you can make and record national or international calls, record whole calls and save recordings on your phone. Your mobile operator must be GSM and support both hold and conference calls. Depending on the country you are calling in, IntCall may be a good choice. The app works with prepaid credit or pay-as-you-go and makes the calls via VoIP. The price for each call is calculated per destination and minute. A special version of the app for this mode is called Call Recorder Pay As You Go. You can also get a weekly subscription for calls through normal channels. In this case, however, you must hold a conference for the recording. Additional minutes can be purchased for $ 5, $ 10, or $ 20. The cost per minute varies in different countries. We recommend reading the price list before you buy anything, but most countries can be reached for 10 cents or 20 cents per minute.

iOS

How to record an incoming call using Google Voice

If you’re looking for a good, free option and just need to record incoming calls, Google Voice may be the solution for you. You can also filter out unwanted calls. You need to transfer your phone number to Google to access the recording feature. Outgoing calls cannot be recorded. This makes it quite inconvenient if you want to record calls that you need to initiate or if you like your current network operator. Read our guide to setting up Google Voice if you’re not familiar with the app.

To record incoming calls using Google Voice in iOS 13, you first need to set up an account. Just go to voice.google.com and follow the instructions. As soon as your account is set up, the next step is to activate call recording so that you can record your conversation as an MP3 file and save it automatically.

Step 1: Navigate to the main Google Voice home page.

Step 2: Click Settings (gear icon) in the upper left of the window.

Step 3: Scroll to the “Calls” section and make sure that the options for incoming calls are activated.

To listen to recorded phone calls on your iPhone, you need to download the Google Voice app. With this app, you can record incoming calls to Google Voice by tapping number 4 on your phone’s keypad during the call. Make sure that you answer the phone in the Google Voice app with your Google Voice phone number, not the native iPhone phone app that your phone number may be associated with. This triggers an automatic voice message that informs both parties that the call is being recorded. To end the recording, tap 4 again or end the call as usual. After you finish recording, Google automatically saves the conversation so you can listen to it later.

If everything is set up correctly and you have answered and recorded your call on your phone, your recorded call will be listed under the Calls and Voicemail tabs. To hear the conversation, tap the arrow and increase the volume.

You will also receive an email that will forward you to your conversation in the browser.

Record with an external dictation machine

If you have not liked the suggestions so far, you can also take a special voice recorder with you, which can be connected directly to the 3.5 millimeter socket on your smartphone or connected via Bluetooth. Products like the Olympus TP-8 phone microphone ($ 14), an earphone you wear that records both you and the caller, do this task. If you have a newer iPhone, you may need to use the flash to headphone adapter. You can also consider the RecorderGear PR200 Bluetooth mobile phone call recorder ($ 109) if you want a wireless connection or higher quality that can be connected through the headphone jack.

