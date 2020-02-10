How to protect your Amazon offers from imitators – Adweek

There are two ways to sell products on Amazon: directly, under the name of your company, or by selling to Amazon that is sold for you. There is also a hybrid option where a brand or seller sells some SKUs to Amazon and others on the platform itself.

Amazon has established a code of conduct for its sellers. The terms include that Amazon sellers must provide accurate information to Amazon and its customers. do not misuse functions or services; do not attempt to damage or abuse other sellers, listings or ratings; Do not try to influence customer reviews, feedback or reviews. and not operate more than one Amazon sales account without having a “legitimate business need”.

Amazon also offers services for brands that want to protect their offerings and want to distinguish legitimate from counterfeit products.

According to a spokesman for Amazon, such a service, the brand registry program, is designed to help rights holders report violations and counterfeits. The more than 130,000 participating brands report 99% fewer suspected violations than before the service started.

In a newer program called Transparency, brands apply codes to their products. The spokesman says Transparency was launched in the United States two years ago. More than 6,000 brands have registered, and in 2018 Amazon discovered more than 300,000 counterfeit products (and prevented them from being shipped to customers).

She also says that Amazon is running the neutral utility model process, which allows utility model owners to “address suspect infringers more efficiently and effectively (and provide sellers with a forum to address allegations and significantly reduce the time and cost of both parties. “