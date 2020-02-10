How to protect children online

The Internet has changed our world in the past two decades, and its impact on childhood has been profound.

From iPads to apps to online games, online variety is omnipresent for children – and schools and parents struggle to keep up.

February 11th is Safer Internet Day, a global event designed to raise awareness of eSafety issues ranging from cyberbullying to online predators.

Carolina Kumm is a mother of three children aged 10 to 12. Her passion is digital security.

Ms. Kumm limits her children to two hours online a day, uses integrated child protection and is “always aware of what they are doing online”.

Although reports of online bullying are widespread, Ms. Kumm said that her family was “very happy” to have avoided this.

One reason is that their children don’t have social media.

“You don’t need it. You are just children and they only talk to each other,” said Ms. Kumm.

However, the struggle for Internet access remains “a constant struggle, constant stress”.

Source: Common Sense Media

The amount of time toddlers spent on mobile devices increased from just five minutes in 2011 to 48 minutes in 2017, according to research by Common Sense Media, a San Francisco-based nonprofit organization.

“You always want more and more … I try to stop as much as possible,” said Ms. Kumm.

“Once they get back to their devices, they just pull back.”

How to make the internet a safer place for kids

Almost a third of parents don’t understand how to use the security features in their child’s social media, apps, and games, while every tenth child doesn’t follow the suggested age guidelines.

“Any platform that stimulates social interaction means children are vulnerable to a variety of abuses,” Australian eSafety commissioner Julie Inman-Grant told The New Daily.

“Our youth research showed that one in four young people was contacted online by a stranger.

The vast majority of young people see inappropriate content, and one in five young Australians has also experienced cyberbullying. “

Even if there is no panacea for the “behavioral problems that occur in an online area”, initiatives such as Safer Internet Day can “get people to work together,” said Inman-Grant.

The most important thing parents can do is chat with their children about online security early on.

“We know that around 81 percent of parents give their children access to digital devices at the age of four,” said Inman-Grant.

Parents should “be as involved in their children’s online lives as they are in everyday life,” said Inman-Grant.

“The minute they get these devices is the minute parents need to start this engagement.”

Combating cyberbullying

Judi Fallon is an eSmart consultant for the Alannah & Madeline Foundation.

Ms. Fallon said cyberbullying is the biggest threat to children online today.

Parents should encourage an environment where their children feel comfortable talking about cyberbullying and complain to an eSafety officer about an incident, she said.

Unfortunately, you may need to tell your child about cyberbullying or help them do so. Here is the process you should follow. #SaferInternetDay # SID2020 @eSmart_AMF 📱💻 pic.twitter.com/hkN4ZtXJWD

– Alannah Madeline Fdn (@alannahmadeline) February 9, 2020

You should make sure that they are “good role models online”.

For example, if parents are on their devices all the time, their children will likely repeat this behavior, Ms. Fallon said.

Giving children equipment “at a very young age without supervision” should be avoided, and parents should instead try to “bring themselves into the digital world” with their children.

This includes monitoring child’s Internet usage, limiting screen time, and managing access to apps and websites through built-in parental controls.

Tech transforms the game time

Brands behind children’s toys, online games and apps are also aware of the need to ensure online security.

Lego blocks have been a favorite part of the season for generations, and in 2017, Lego Life, a “social network” for children under 13, started to share their Lego creations in a safe environment.

Angie Tutt, Senior Director at Lego Australia, admitted that navigating the online world can be “a difficult task” for parents.

One of the best things parents can do is supervise their child online, Ms. Tutt said.

“I would really encourage parents to watch and play with children,” she said.

Children can teach parents a lot about the topic online, and parents can encourage children to play their creative muscles. “

With the Internet “staying here,” Ms. Tutt said, parents should look to “balance the situation” and “encourage children to play offline”.

