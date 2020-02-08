How to print from a Chromebook

Chromebooks are compact, agile laptops that are supposed to do most of their work in the cloud. But from time to time you will probably have to print something. When a print job is pending, you won’t be surprised: how to make sure your printer is up and running and how to print on a Chromebook.

It should be noted that we will go through two methods. One is via WiFi, which is the ideal method with an average modern printer. However, if you’re unable to connect to a printer via Wi-Fi, we recommend that you first connect the Chromebook to a printer using a USB cable and skip the steps to connect over a network.

Set up your printer with Wi-Fi

The easiest way to set up your printer on your Chromebook is via Wi-Fi or a wired network. First, make sure your printer is turned on and connected to your network. For more information, see the printer manufacturer’s website. If your printer doesn’t work over WiFi or a network, you can go to the next step and set it up over USB instead.

Step 1: First, make sure your Chromebook is signed in to the same Wi-Fi network as your printer. To do this, click on the time in the lower right corner of the screen. Then click on the setting gear.

Step 2: Then click on Advanced in the bar on the left of the screen. Then you want to click on Print and then on Printer.

Step 3: Third, you want to click the “Add Printer” button. You should see your printer in the list and when you’re done click Add.

If the above methods don’t work, you can add your printer manually. The steps to get to the menus are the same as above, but you need to have a lot of technical information on hand and enter it manually. This includes the printer’s IP address and protocol. For most printers, the supported connection protocol is IPP. You must also select ipp / print. When you’re done, click Add.

Set up your printer with a USB cable

Arif Bacchus / Digital Trends

If your printer is older and does not support Wi-Fi connections, you can try setting up your printer using a USB cable. This method is not always guaranteed to work, depending on the age of your printer.

Step 1: First of all you want to connect your printer with a USB cable. You also want to make sure it is turned on and working.

Step 2: Once connected, navigate to the printer settings page. Click the time in the lower right corner of your Chromebook’s screen. Then click on the setting gear. In the bar on the left of the screen, click Advanced. Then you want to click on Print and then on Printer.

Step 3: Once you get to the printer settings page, your printer should appear in the list. You want to click on it and click Save. This will automatically add and save your printer to Chrome OS and your Chromebook, even if you disconnect the printer from your device.

How to print on a Chromebook

Arif Bacchus / Digital Trends

Okay, now your Chromebook has recognized the printer and is ready to use. We can actually print. Here’s how to print on a Chromebook.

Step 1: Go to the page you want to print. Press the Ctrl and P keys at the same time to open the printer window.

Step 2: The printer window should appear at the top of your screen. Look for the first section labeled Target. This shows you where the page is going. Chrome may automatically detect your printer, but it is advisable to check it. In this section, select Show More to open a list of printers. You want to click on your printer and select it.

Step 3: You can then check that all other print settings are correct. That is the number of pages, copies, layouts or colors. You can always click More Settings to change the paper size, pages per sheet, margins, or scale. There is even the option to print on both sides if your printer supports it. When you are satisfied with all of these settings, click “Print” and your printer will print out your document!

