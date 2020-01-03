How to prevent hackers from spying on you through your Amazon Ring security camera or doorbell

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – A lawsuit in California filed on December 26 details eight alleged cases of Amazon Ring security devices hacked by strangers who scoffed at children, shouted racist obscenities or threatened to kill device owners through the system of two way speakers.

John Baker Orange, of Jefferson County, Alabama, who filed a class action lawsuit against the California-based company, claims that his three children, ages 7, 9, and 10, were playing basketball in their driveway when a voice was heard. in the Ring camera installed in the garage. The unknown voice commented on the children's basketball game and encouraged them "to approach the camera," according to the lawsuit.

While devices like Ring cameras are designed to make homes safer, people like Orange say they put families at risk.

"Ring does not fulfill its central promise of providing privacy and security to its customers," reads the lawsuit, which arises amid growing concern for technology companies such as Google, Apple and Amazon that listen to the recordings of assistive devices home and collect personal data from the "Internet of things", constantly expanding, which includes bulbs with Wi-Fi, smart refrigerators and even monitors that tell you when to water your plants.

Ring is a home security company that was acquired by Amazon in 2018 and sells devices ranging from a $ 34 flood alarm to a $ 499 video bell that allows users to "see, hear and talk with visitors "from anywhere. A spokesman for Ring said in a statement to Deseret News that the company does not comment on legal matters. "Customer trust is important to us and we take the security of our devices seriously," the spokesman said.

Customers like Grant Allen, a 35-year-old urban planner who lives in Salt Lake City, say their Ring devices make them feel safer. Allen installed an outdoor security camera after a shed behind his house was raided for the third time in five years. He hopes that if another robbery occurs, the footage will help identify the culprit.

While Allen is aware of recent cases of piracy, he feels confident of owning a Ring device because he has followed the advice of cybersecurity experts, such as using a secure and unique password and enabling two-factor authentication, which requires more than An action to log in to an account.

"There is still the risk," Allen said. "I guess it's a risk that I'm willing to take for the idea of ​​feeling safer."

Who is responsible?

In December, Ashley LeMay of DeSoto County, Mississippi, shared images with WMC, a CNN affiliate, that showed an unknown voice mocking her 8-year-old daughter through a Ring device set to control the girl's room.

Initially, LeMay installed the camera and the two-way speaker system so he could register and even talk to his children while he was away from home, according to WMC. But someone hacked LeMay's account so they could also see, hear and talk with the children.

"I'm Santa Claus. Don't you want to be my best friend?" The voice says to the boy visibly scared in a recorded video.

“They could have seen them sleep, change. I mean they could have seen all kinds of things, "said LeMay, who admitted to WMC that he had not enabled two-factor authentication on the device. Since the incident, the family has taken additional steps to increase security, including configuration. of your Wi-Fi so that it is no longer visible to others, according to WMC.

A spokesman for Ring said in a statement to Deseret News that the company has investigated reported incidents like this and that the "malicious actors" who gained access to the account credentials are responsible for piracy incidents. There is no evidence that Ring's system or network has been compromised, the spokesperson said.

Ring's statement says: "When the same username and password is reused in multiple services, bad actors may have access to many accounts.

"Consumers should always practice good password hygiene and we encourage Ring customers to enable two-factor authentication and change their passwords," the statement said.

But Orange’s lawsuit says Ring unfairly blames users. The company could do more to encourage users to choose strong passwords and configure two-factor authentication; It could also alert users to login attempts from unknown IP addresses and require unique account names instead of using the login via email, depending on demand.

Vice's motherboard called Ring's technological security "horrible." Journalists there looked online forums and discovered that hackers have developed special software to enter Ring's security cameras by quickly classifying compromised email addresses and passwords. Some hackers have even shared their intrusions in other people's homes in a podcast called NulledCast that was broadcast live to the Discord messaging application. In one episode, a hacker named Chance surprised a Florida family with loud noises and harassed them with racist comments, Motherboard reported.

According to Motherboard, Daniel Cuthbert, global head of cybersecurity research at the multinational bank Banco Santander, said de Ring: "They are worth billions, so where is the security investment?"

Police surveillance

Ring made headlines last year with reports that the company has alliances with more than 600 police departments across the country, allowing law enforcement to "quickly request and download videos" recorded on Ring devices through of the Neighbors Portal tool, as reported by The Washington Post. Neighbors is a free Ring application that allows community members to share security images and security-related information.

The Nassau County Police Department in New York is one of the agencies that partners with Ring to catch packet thieves, also known as "porch pirates," as well as people entering vehicles, ABC reported. .

In September, Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) Wrote a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos expressing serious concerns about user privacy and possible civil liberty violations.

"If you are an adult who walks your dog or a child who plays on the sidewalk, you should not worry that Ring products are accumulating images of you and that the police can save those images indefinitely or share them with third parties." Markey said , as reported by ABC.

The company responded to Markey's query by stating that users can refuse to share images of their device with the police (unless they are forced to do so with a legally binding search order). However, there are few restrictions on what the police can do with the footage, or with whom they can share it, once it is in their hands.

In a follow-up response, Ring stated: "Protecting the security and privacy of our users' video recordings is paramount."

Despite privacy concerns, Kyser Lough, 36, of Athens, Georgia, decided to receive a doorbell when he moved from an apartment to a house because he was worried about packet theft in his neighborhood.

"The whole police issue is part of why we were concerned about the Ring and cloud-based home surveillance in general," Lough said. "It's a slippery slope, and I'm worried where things are."

Lough said he saw a video post on the Neighborhood app that showed a guy walking to a house with beer under his arm, ringing the bell and then walking away.

"He could have been covering the place, or maybe he was in the wrong direction for a party. But regardless, now his face is out there," Lough said.