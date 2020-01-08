Loading...

We all know that dermatologists and skin experts say not to break out pimples. But how many of us actually adhere to their advice? If you are being honest with yourself, you will admit that there have been more than one occasion when you jumped a button at home.

The thing is, there are a few things you need to know before you pinch your fingers on this imperfection. That’s why we met the famous Dr. Pimple Popper to find out exactly how to safely pop a pimple at home.

Do you have some questions that need to be answered? Continue reading…

What is the golden rule for popping pimples at home?

“Let me start by saying that I don’t recommend popping your own pimples. However, I know most of you won’t follow this recommendation. So I insist instead:” Know when POP , and know when to STOP “.

“If you really MUST, you shouldn’t put anything on your face unless it has turned into a” white / yellow “head,” she continued. “If the pimple has a head, it is at this stage the easiest to extract, with the least risk of scarring because the bump is very superficial on the surface of the skin.”

What is gunk? And why does it manifest?

“Pus is made up of skin cells, bacteria and inflammatory cells that are sent there by your immune system to fight this localized bacterial infection of the skin. It is also a liquid rich in proteins called alcohol puris which is generally whitish yellow, yellow or sometimes a little yellow brown. “

Okay, but what are you supposed to do after you press it? Do you need to dab with tissue? Let dry?

“Cleanse the area with alcohol and leave the area alone, do not continue squeezing it. You can apply a cool compress to help minimize redness and irritation or use an over-the-counter topical steroid to minimize redness and inflammation. Usually you know that a pimple has been completely drained if more pus cannot be expressed, so if you see some blood, stop squeezing it!

Once a pimple has been skipped, make sure to keep the area clean and let it heal properly to avoid scarring. It will sting a bit, but you can disinfect the area with rubbing alcohol after bursting. “

Why does the clear liquid come out if you over-tighten a button?

“Clear fluid is just edema, a fluid that builds up in the area due to the redness and swelling in the area. It’s not pus, it’s not an infection. “

Is there anything we should be aware of when popping pimples?

“If you have a red button that hurts to the touch and is deep under the skin, it is quite impossible to pop it at this point. Usually, if the button has no head yet and is still under the skin , trying to extract it can not only be very painful, but you can cause irritation and even an infection which will make healing of the pimple more difficult. Worse, if you really traumatize the skin, you risk leaving scars and c ‘is probably permanent.’

How can I tell the difference between a cyst and a pimple?

“It depends on the type of cyst we are talking about. There is the cystic form of acne, which is a more severe form of acne vulgaris, and this type of acne creates deeper, larger and more painful pimples under the skin that have a higher potential for scarring.

“The cysts that you see me removing on my YouTube channel are more often other types of cysts, such as epidermoid cysts, hair cysts, steatocystomas. There are many types of cysts, and these are very different buttons and each other.

“Cysts in general should not be pressed because tightening them will not solve them and, in fact, can really cause many problems, such as inflammation, infection, scarring. The cysts need to be evaluated by your doctor and you will likely need to have a surgeon remove them entirely. “

Why do you get clusters of pimples in certain places?

“Pimples tend to occur in oily areas of the skin, which is why we frequently see rashes in the” T-zone “. In addition, hormones can trigger rashes in certain areas, which is why, for example, people with polycystic ovary syndrome who have increased hormonal levels (androgens), get more rashes in the “distribution of the beard “of the face. “

Why do some buttons return to the same place?

“The button was probably never fully resolved. When we have changes in hormone levels on a monthly basis, an increase in hormones can trigger increased oil production, an increased risk of bacterial infection and further irritation of this pimple.

“Sometimes these recurring pimples are cystic and come back because they never form a head to extract. The pore is clogged under the surface of your skin and can get larger and appear on the surface of your skin when your body produces more oil. “

What can you do under the surface buttons? How can you treat them at home?

“The inflammatory pustules and papules are white bumps with a red base, and they can often be painful to the touch. When you have a pustule, it means there is purulent content inside, which means a localized infection … bacteria are involved and help create this type of bump.

“When treating them at home, always be sure to follow the directions on the product or as directed by your dermatologist. It is important to pay attention to your skin and if you notice any dryness or irritation, reduce the frequency with which you use the product.

“ You can use acne products to treat current breakouts AND prevent future breakouts, so it’s usually OK to continue using them even after improvement and some people may opt for spot treatment if they have areas specific ones that are more prone to acne. and breakouts. ‘

Dr Pimple Popper’s 6-Step Guide to How to Pop a Pimple

1. Sterilize the area and make sure you have clean tools, hands and surroundings.

2. You’ll want to make sure you wash your face before with lukewarm water, or better yet, take a steamy shower, to really open the pores.

3. Use your fingers or a blackhead extractor like I use most often in my videos, to put pressure on the skin immediately surrounding the white point, to extract the contents. If using fingers, increase traction by wrapping clean tissue paper around the fingers with pressure.

4. A white point should come out fairly easily if it is ready, but if the button does not jump, there is certainly a time to give up because forcing and pushing and pressing it continuously will only irritate your skin, which will increase swelling, redness and pain, and certainly increase your risk of local infection and scarring.

5. Finally, I would recommend applying a topical corticosteroid and / or topical local acne treatment that probably contains benzoyl peroxide or an antibiotic, fresh compresses if desired, or just try to leave the area alone.

6. Consult a dermatologist or skin professional to help you remove them. In short, Know when POP and know when to stop!