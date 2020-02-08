How to plug in the power of yourself – and get what you want in seven days

Julie Provino is a mindfulness and neurolinguistic programming coach who knows how to do things. And she is here to help you unlock your own potential, determine the art of positive thinking and quickly transform your future

Spoiler: there is no magic formula. The odds are stacked against you if you expect to win the lottery or receive a vacation home in the Bahamas.

The title of this article may sound materialistic, but what we are actually talking about here is knowing who you are as a person and listening to what is happening inside. This is the key to achieving the life that you really want for yourself. So how do you use your internal energy to achieve true happiness? Here are a week worth of tips to help you on your journey of discovery.

Day 1: Remember who you are

Introduce some quiet time in your day, create your own space and just sit, lie or stand – ideal for a minimum of 15 minutes

Relax and concentrate on your breathing

Think about who you are – the good and the less good – listen to your mind and experience feelings as they come and go

Then write afterwards how you feel in your diary

Day 2: listen to your thoughts

Did you know that we have around 90,000 thoughts every day? Amazing, right? Pay attention to these thoughts and try to understand how they shape your daily life. Again, take the time to sit down and think about your thought pattern.

Prioritize thinking in your busy schedule

Make a conscious effort to be positive

Make time for the things you love

Day 3: Set goals

Now that you’ve analyzed your thoughts and know yourself a little better, it’s time to think about your goals.

Simplify and organize your day / week / month to keep your goals active

Visualize your future as if it were today – pretend that you have already achieved those goals

Exercise patience and eventually you will achieve what you want in life

Day 4: Be eternally grateful

Be grateful for all your great achievements and for all the valuable lessons you have learned. Sometimes when we stumble in life, this can lead to the most positive kind of development. So don’t forget to always be grateful, even when there is adversity.

Note the greatness you have in your life – that will lead to more positive thinking

Take more ownership of your life and focus on where you are going

Express your gratitude to the people around you

Call someone dear to you and share your gratitude with them

Spread the love

Day 5: Go with the flow

Just like running water, you can get stuck or stagnate. Boulders, rocks and so on make it impossible to move. But in the same way that water starts to flow with a small stream and you can create new paths to find your way. It is all about having this internal knowledge that everything will ultimately work out well; trusting that if you are true to yourself, everything will be fine.

To make life easier, use all the above techniques and make a point of:

Clean up distractions

Practicing daily mindfulness techniques

Day 6: Realize the power of you

Many people attribute success to the support of others, or special circumstances. It is time to be a little more self-aware and to recognize that the power to get what you want is completely within reach. So now it’s time to:

Commit yourself to enjoying your life more

Spend more time relaxing

Day 7: New beginning

And the entire journey is in fact a complete cycle. You can choose to learn your lessons and move on, or get stuck. Life revolves around developing and growing as a person. The end of the week is all about a new beginning. Be open to things that are slightly different, but never the same.

Remember that you have the power to go in any direction

