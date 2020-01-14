Need to store your Apple wallet? Follow the procedure for organizing and deleting Apple Pay cards and passes.

As my colleague Ben Lovejoy previously explained, Apple could make simple changes to Apple Wallet for a smoother experience, like giving the option to automatically delete expired passes. But for now, you have to delete them manually.

Read on to learn how to delete and organize Apple Pay cards and passes.

How to organize and delete Apple Pay cards and passes

Deletion of cards and passes

Open the Wallet application on iPhone (double-clicking the Home or Side button will not offer the same options) Tap the card or password you want to delete Tap the… icon in the upper right corner For passes, the Remove the pass button should be visible without swiping down For cards, swipe down on the touch screen Remove this card

Here’s what these steps look like:

As mentioned above, you won’t see the option to delete cards and passes if you open Apple Wallet with the Home button shortcut or Double-click side, only when you open the actual Apple Wallet app.

Repeat these steps for all cards and passes you want to delete.

Organization of cards and passes in Apple Wallet

Tap, hold and swipe a card or switch to Apple Wallet to organize them That’s it! You can change your default Apple Pay card in Settings> Wallet and Apple Pay> (swipe down) Default card

