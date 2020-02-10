How to obtain your Wyoming legislators for Natrona County

(File photo, Trevor T. Trujillo; Oil City)

How can Natrona County voters find their legislators and contact the 65th legislature in Wyoming?

Lawmakers can be found using the online Find My Legislator Tool from the state of Wyoming.

Below are the contact details listed for all Senators and members of the House, for the Legislative State of Wyoming, who represent these session districts in Natrona County.

Senate of Wyoming

Bill Landen (portrait thanks to WyoLeg.gov)

Bill Landen, Wyoming State Senate district 27

Jim Anderson (portrait thanks to WyoLeg.gov)

Jim Anderson, Wyoming State Senate district 28

Drew Perkins (portrait thanks to WyoLeg.gov)

Drew Perkins, Wyoming State Senate district 29

Charles Scott (portrait thanks to WyoLeg.gov)

Charles Scott, Wyoming State Senate district 30

Wyoming State House of Representatives

Art Washut (portrait thanks to WyoLeg.gov)

Art Washut, District of Delegates of Wyoming 36

Steve Harshman (portrait courtesy of WyoLeg.gov)

Steve Harshman, District of Wyoming Deputies 37

Tom Walters (portrait thanks to WyoLeg.gov)

Tom Walters, Wyoming House of Representatives district 38

Jerry Obermueller (portrait thanks to WyoLeg.gov)

Jerry Obermueller, District of the House of Representatives of Wyoming 56

Chuck Gray (portrait thanks to WyoLeg.gov)

Chuck Gray, District of Delegates of Wyoming 57

Pat Sweeney (portrait courtesy of WyoLeg.gov)

Pat Sweeney, District of Delegates of Wyoming 58

Bunky Loucks (portrait thanks to WyoLeg.gov)

Bunky Loucks, District of the Delegates of Wyoming 59

